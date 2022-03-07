You Need To Throw Away Your Dustbuster And Here’s Why

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

It’s time to start spring cleaning, and after you clean your rugs, strip your laundry, and reorganize your closet it will likely be time to sweep and vacuum. And while you may want to reach for your trusty dustbuster, it’s time to throw it away. Enter, The Vabroom, a product that was recently featured on Shark Tank that has since taken over TikTok. It’s a broom and vacuum combo, and even your lower back will appreciate it.

A TikToker posted a video showing the wonders of the Vabroom and ended up with 4.5 million views. The simple video of the Vabroom quickly cleaning up a small mess–no dustpan needed–soon went viral.

Vabroom On Shark Tank

Trevor Lambert and John Vadnais took their pitch to potential investors at Shark Tank. Although their intro was cheesy and their product didn’t work quickly when emptying the trash compartment, overall the investors were impressed with the product. Especially because they came to Shark Tank with $3.1 million in sales. Kevin O’Leary, aka Mr. Wonderful, offered the pair a deal to help boost sales, which they accepted.

The Vabroom is lightweight and made to tackle small messes while easing the strain on your lower back. The Vabroom is cordless, rechargeable, and uses a pressure-activated nozzle to clean up messes with ease.

Reviews For The Vabroom

Obviously, as with any new invention, reviews were very mixed. While some people are dedicated to their trusty broom and dustpan, others were more open-minded. Those with mobility issues especially loved that the Vabroom is lightweight and they didn’t need to bend over to use a dustpan, saving their back.

One helpful review stated, “I use this to clean up stray litter around the litter box and my house stays cleaner longer. So handy and less bending to pick up the litter and dirt! I love that it is rechargeable. Would recommend.”

