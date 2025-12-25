Dunkin’ Open on Christmas Day? Hours, Explained

With festive drinks and pastries on the menu, plenty of folks will be swinging by Dunkin’ on Christmas Day—because who doesn’t need a caffeine fix to power through wrapping those last-minute presents?

If you need a quick bite between opening presents and welcoming the in-laws for Christmas dinner, several restaurant chains are expected to be open on the holiday.

While most grocery stores, malls, and offices take a holiday break on Christmas Day, hungry customers know where to go—fast food spots that stay open. And Dunkin’s got you covered, whether you need a breakfast bite or a caffeine fix to power through the festivities.

Dunkin’ hours may vary by location, but most spots should be brewing on Christmas Eve. Need exact hours? Check out the Dunkin’ store locator or the Dunkin’ Rewards app—because nothing says holiday spirit like a well-timed coffee run!

Will Dunkin’ Be Open on Christmas Day Itself?

If you’re counting on a Christmas miracle to get your coffee fix or grab some last-minute tasty treats, you’re in luck. Some stores will be open, but expect them to be running on holiday hours (and holiday cheer).

Dunkin’ locations will be open, but hey, it’s always a good idea to give your local store a ring first—don’t risk a no-coffee situation…

Meanwhile, if you’re looking to sleigh your holiday cravings, Dunkin’s festive menu has got you covered. Treat your’elf to Salted Dark Chocolate Munchkins (glazed chocolate Munchkins coated in a new salted dark chocolate topping) and Holiday Munchkins (old-fashioned glazed Munchkins with festive sprinkles).

Seems like the perfect time to give your local Dunkin’ a ring and see if they’re running on Santa’s big day…