drew-bledsoe-slams-tom-brady-prior-to-nfl-broadcasting-debut

Tom Brady appears to be taking to retirement quite well. The seven-time Super Bowl champion will return to the game this fall. This time in a different role as lead NFL analyst on Fox.

But, not everyone appears to be thrilled about Brady’s new role. Drew Bledsoe, who was the previous New England Patriots quarterback before Tom Brady, believes that he will eventually grow fatigued by Brady’s voice.

“I know that Tommy will work it to death. I know I’ll get tired of his squeaky-ass voice. But I know he’ll do a great job calling the games,” Bledsoe said of Brady’s upcoming debut in September.

Tom Brady Gets Honest on Brutal Netflix Roast

Tom Brady was on the hot seat during his roast on Netflix on May 6. The former New England Patriots star was the subject of the roast, but several other people caught strays in the process.

His ex-wife and children were among the people who also got roasted. After the special, Brady said it was not his proudest moment.

“I loved it when the jokes were about me. Thought they were so fun. I didn’t like the way that affected my kids,” Brady said.

“It’s the hardest part about like, the bittersweet aspect of when you do something that you think is one way and then all of a sudden you realize, ‘I wouldn’t do that again,’ because of the way that affected actually the people that I care about the most in the world.”

He also noted that it was an important lesson for him to learn as a parent.

“I think it’s a good lesson for me as a parent. I’m going to be a better parent as I go forward because of it, and at the same time, I’m happy everyone who was there had a lot of fun,” he added.