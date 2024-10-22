Drew Barrymore Admits She ‘Had a Good Time’ in ‘Several’ Public Places When She Was Young

Drew Barrymore may be a wholesome mom of two now, but back in the day, she was known for being quite the wild child.

On Monday morning, the actress hosted another episode of her talk show The Drew Barrymore Show when she admitted that she has had sex in several public places. Barrymore was playing a game of ping pong with her guest, actor Terry Crews, when she spilled the truth.

This game of ping pong had a catch, though, in that whoever made a mistake would have to answer a question. Eventually, Barrymore was asked if she’d ever had sex in a public place.

The 50 First Dates actress confessed saying, “Oh, God. Several, by the way. Bathrooms, airplanes, backs of cars, I don’t know. I had a good time when I was young.”

She continues, “It’s so funny because it actually is a nice reminder that I lived because I’m so ultra-conservative and just so mellowed out now.”

Drew Barrymore Admits To Leaving Her “Sex List” At Danny DeVito’s House

This isn’t the first time the actress has spoken about her sex life on the talk show. Back in May, Barrymore confessed to leaving her “sex list” at actor Danny DeVito’s house back in the day. PEOPLE reports that this happened while Barrymore was acting and co-producing in the film Duplex, which was directed by DeVito.

The actress admitted to accidentally leaving the list at DeVito’s house saying, “I’m the most disorganized person, I lose everything.”

Not only that, but she even admitted her mistake to DeVito while he was a guest on her show. She said to the actor, “He came on the show and I was like, ‘I left my sex list at your house.'”

The actor responded, “As a matter of fact, I’ve been meaning to talk to you about this. Some of the names on that…” He followed up by joking about the situation, “I made a copy of it and it’s gonna be in my autobiography.”