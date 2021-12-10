This Neck Massager Is Unlike Any Other, And Makes The Perfect Holiday Gift

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

For many of us, everyday activities can be a pain in the neck…and back, and shoulders, and (you get our drift). Even just sitting at a desk all day can cause sore muscles, which can interfere with sleep, hobbies, and practically every other aspect of life. Luckily, we found a product that can help deliver some relief while making the perfect holiday gift!

Perfect for just about anyone on your list, from fitness aficionados to new parents to frequent fliers, DR-HO offers a plethora of pain therapy products that work, thanks to the fact that the line was developed by an actual doctor of Chiropractic and Acupuncture, Dr. Michael Ho.

The good doctor came up with the idea after he took special interest in patients suffering from painful conditions as a result of muscles, joints, and nerves. He created a line of self-care products meant to help alleviate the pain that occurs thanks to the everyday activities we put our bodies through.

DR-HO has great gifts for everyone on your list this season, like their Circulation Promoter, Pain Therapy System 4-Pad, Perfectback Rest, and 2-in-1 Back Compression. One of our favorite products the company offers is the Neck Pain Pro, which provides targeted pain therapy that can be used at any point in the day to help relieve pain.

Neck Pain Pro Review: Targeted Relief, When You Need It

(DR-HO)

The Neck Pain Pro is an effective way to temporarily relieve pain in the neck and shoulders and even helps increase local circulation. The drug-free device creates soothing stimulations for sore muscles, much like a deep tissue massage would do. This product can be used in the comfort of your own home, making it more comfortable and convenient than other methods. The contour cushion design of the Neck Pain Pro makes it extremely comfortable, but it’s what’s on the inside of the amazing device that makes it a standout.

Stubborn pain associated with long days at work or working around the house can be put on pause with the targeted, deep, penetrating pain therapy the Neck Pain Pro delivers. There are three different massage modes provided by the device, which feel like deep kneading, chopping, and rubbing. These massage techniques, in addition to the Neck Pain Pro’s TENS and EMS pain therapy technologies, help relieve the pain associated with sore and achy muscles in the neck and shoulders EMS, which stands for Electrical Muscle Stimulation, gently stimulates muscles, causing them to contract and relax. As these muscles contract, it helps temporarily increase circulation in the targeted area,

TENS, which stands for Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation, does as its name suggests and stimulates the nerves that may be causing your pain. stimulates the nerves that may be causing your pain. Because the body may eventually adjust to stimulation over time, the Neck Pain Pro ​​uses DR-HO’S proprietary AMP (Auto-Modulated Pulse) technology to deliver over 300 different pulses that are programmed to change automatically, so you get a soothing variety of unpredictable stimulations to help relieve your pain. Just one less thing to worry about.

Why The Neck Pain Pro Makes The Perfect Gift

(DR-HO)

One of DR-HO’s most rapidly selling products since its launch last year, the Neck Pain Pro TENS and EMS device makes an ideal gift that’s perfect for just about everyone. Whether you have a spouse whose desk job leaves them with stiff, aching shoulders, or a sibling who loves hitting the gym but hates the way it makes their muscles protest after a hard workout, or just an elderly relative who complains about an aching neck, this is the device they don’t even know they want.

This is the gift that’s useful for almost everyone on your gift list for the holidays. The Neck Pain Pro is perfect for new mothers and fathers whose necks and shoulders are strained from carrying their newborns around. That tension is reduced beneath the unbelievably comfortable ergonomic neck cushion. Thanks to its portability, the Neck Pain Pro makes a great gift for the frequent traveller on your list.

Not only will it minimize the discomforts that are common with airplane travel, but it’s also an upgrade from the basic travel neck pillows that provide only a fraction of the comfort that the Neck Pain Pro offers. Its battery powered, which makes bringing it on the go a cinch.

Relief from stiff necks and achy shoulders is just a click away thanks to the Neck Pain Pro. The basic package costs $299.99, though there are more options available. The deluxe and ultimate packages are on sale right now, with the deluxe package retailing for $70 less than normal and the ultimate package available for a whopping $120 less than it usually retails for.

Make the holidays just that much more merrier and festive by gifting one to the person in your life who works hard, plays hard, and deserves a way to ease their everyday aches and pains.