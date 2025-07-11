downtown-disney-restaurant-shuts-down

Disney just said “Be our guest… or not” as it closes a restaurant at one of its California resorts.

Earl of Sandwich will close its temporary Downtown Disney location and lay off staff to make way for a new Porto’s Bakery, according to the Orange County Register.

The Earl of Sandwich Tavern in Downtown Disney has announced plans to lay off 167 employees and permanently close its temporary location. The restaurant currently operates out of the former La Brea Bakery space at the Anaheim outdoor shopping center, situated next to Disneyland and Disney California Adventure.

The layoffs were announced in a WARN letter sent to state employment officials on May 29. They will begin on July 28 and finish by August 10, according to the Orange County Register.

The Earl of Sandwich pop-up trailer, introduced in 2024 at the west end of Downtown Disney near the Star Wars Trading Post, remains open and operational, according to the company’s website.

The Musical Chairs of Restaurants at Downtown Disney

A new two-story Earl of Sandwich is taking shape near the Downtown Disney performance lawn, offering a variety of dining experiences. The location will also feature a quick-service walk-up counter, the sit-down Earl of Sandwich Tavern restaurant, and an upstairs cocktail bar, combining casual convenience with elevated dining options.

The original Earl of Sandwich restaurant, along with AMC Theatre, Starbucks West, and Sugarboo & Co., was demolished in 2022 as part of the west end renovation of Downtown Disney.

Earl of Sandwich took over the former La Brea Bakery location after delays postponed Porto’s Bakery’s plans to occupy the space..

Meanwhile, Porto’s Bakery & Cafe has revealed plans to begin construction on its newest location at Downtown Disney in 2025. The beloved bakery will take over the former La Brea Bakery site, a move that was met with excitement when it was first announced during the 2022 D23 Expo at the Anaheim Convention Center..

La Brea Bakery closed in early 2023 for the planned Porto’s, but construction has not yet started.