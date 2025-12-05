‘Dora the Explorer’ and ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ Shows Were Just Canceled

Fans of Nickelodeon‘s Dora and Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles will be bitterly disappointed to know that they’re next in line for the chopping block. Just more victims to corporate shuffling.

Per Deadline, the animated kids shows are to be cancelled, with their upcoming seasons being their last. This comes after Paramount’s recent decisions to reinvent the brands they’re focusing on.

For those interested, Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles will have season 2 airing on Paramount+ in December, with a run on Nicktoons coming next year. After that, we’ll have to wait for another reboot to enjoy the Adolescent Modified Stealthy Reptilians.

The fate for Dora is a lot more uncertain, however. The fourth season of the show is currently TBD, whether it’ll air on Paramount+. Like the turtles, the fourth season will have a linear run on TV, but will be airing on Nick Jr.

Although a fifth season of Dora has been produced, it’s unknown if it’ll see the light of day.

Show Cancellations Come After Paramount’s New Strategy

George Cheeks, the Chair of TV Media at Paramount, recently announced his plans to reorganize and shift the focus of the network’s franchises.

In an internal note to staff, following mass layoffs as obtained by Deadline, Cheeks outlined his plans for Paramount.

“Our purpose is clear: to reinvent and strengthen our brands to build a stronger future that’s rooted in exceptional storytelling across entertainment, news and sports,” he wrote. He wants to “celebrate each brand” and lean into what makes them special.

Naturally, he also said something about driving revenue and franchising, but that’s to be expected.

Apparently, Cheeks wants to rub up against RuPaul‘s Drag Race, SpongeBob, Paw Patrol, South Park, and more.

Unfortunately, Dora and Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles don’t seem to make the cut of the “incredibly iconic” franchises he wishes to focus on.

“Together, we will reimagine how we leverage their power across platforms in ways that reflect today’s audiences and tomorrow’s possibilities.”

I wonder what other iconic shows are to be phased off in return for more numbers.