‘Don’t Wish Danger on Us’: Ariana Grande Defends Herself After Breaking Bad News to Fans

Ariana Grande has asked her fans to go easy on her after having to miss the premiere of her latest film.

Videos by Suggest

The superstar was slated to attend the Sao Paulo premiere of her film Wicked For Good in Brazil. However, due to a last-minute problem, she was left with no options to attend the event she and her fans had been looking forward to.

When she broke the bad news, she didn’t just inform the world of what happened. She also asked for kindness, and for everyone to not wish her or her team any harm.

It was November 4 when she announced the news on her since-expired Instagram story.

It started, “Brazil, I can’t believe this is happening and I am beyond devastated to be sending this message.”

Ariana Grande explained that the plane they were on to fly over to Sao Paulo had to be evacuated due to “a safety issue.” She wrote that the plane wouldn’t be taking off until the next day, “which means that I would not be making it in time for the Wicked For Good Sao Paulo premiere.”

She alleged that everyone connected “tried every single thing possible to fix this.” Grande comprehensively listed the methods they tried. But alas, none came through.

Ariana Grande Pleads With Fans To Not Be Mean

“I am so heartbroken that I’m unable to be there with you all,” she continued. “We sincerely tried everything we could and I apologize from the bottom of my heart.”

“Please shower my incredible castmates with all of the love that I wish I could be showering you with and have the most beautiful celebration. And again, I am so, so very sorry.”

Ariana Grande then posted another story, which further emphasized her inability to make the premiere. She also then asked for any hate to stop.

“Please don’t wish danger on us,” she asked. “No matter how upset or disappointed you are, please please do not wish danger on us or assume that we didn’t try.”

The actress and singer listed everything she’d been up to to display just how booked and busy she’d been. “It just so happened this plane had a safety problem and I have explained why finding another option was impossible.”