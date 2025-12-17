Donnie Wahlberg Mourns Death of ‘True Brother’ as New Kids on the Block Announce Death of Vic Popovic

Donnie Wahlberg, singer of New Kids on the Block and star of Blue Bloods, is mourning the loss of Victor “Vic” Popovic, who served as one of his band’s tour managers and security team members.

Videos by Suggest

Popovic’s son, Vince, announced his passing on social media on December 14. In his message, Vince thanked his father for his unwavering support and generous spirit, describing him as a devoted family man and a guiding presence in his life. “You were my first hero, the one I looked up to. I will forever cherish and be grateful for the places you took me and the things you did for me,” he wrote.

The nature of Popovic’s death haven’t been publicly disclosed.

In light of Popovic’s passing, Donnie Wahlberg and his band took to Instagram to share their mourning and grief.

Donnie Wahlberg And NKotB In Mourning Over Loss Of A “True Brother”

Alongside a series of photos capturing moments from their years together, Wahlberg expressed the deep bond they shared. He wrote that although Popovic will be greatly missed, he finds comfort in believing that his friend is “in a better place” until they meet again.

“Gonna miss you my guy. A lot. You were always a real friend and a true brother,” the actor and singer wrote. “Love you Vic. Rest Peacefully.”

The official New Kids on the Block Instagram page also released a statement expressing sorrow over the unexpected loss. The band, which includes Jonathan Knight, Jordan Knight, Joey McIntyre and Danny Wood alongside Wahlberg, said they were “heartbroken” and noted that Popovic was more than a tour manager, he was like family.

Fans of the band have joined the tributes online, sharing memories of Popovic’s warmth and the impact he had on those around him. Many echoed the sentiments of the band, offering condolences to Popovic’s loved ones and support for Wahlberg and the rest of NKotB during this difficult time.

Popovic had worked with New Kids on the Block in various capacities, beginning with their security team before becoming a trusted tour manager, and had a lengthy career in music tour management and venue security spanning decades.