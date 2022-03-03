Dolly Parton’s Secret For Extra Fluffy Scrambled Eggs Is Also Healthy

It goes without saying that Dolly Parton is a musical force of nature. As one of country music’s biggest stars, Parton has become an American musical icon. In addition to her first-class talent on stage, the East Tennessee sweetheart also excels in songwriting, acting, and humanitarian work. As if that weren’t enough, she indulges in the kitchen from time to time, with her favorite Southern-style bakes.

Always in the spotlight, Parton does indeed take the cake! In a recent tweet, Parton disclosed that she and Duncan Hines are partnering up to release limited edition baking collection kits with her favorite flavors. Aside from baking and dreaming of sweet flavors, Parton especially enjoys cooking southern breakfasts every weekend for herself and her husband, Carl Dean, who has been her partner for 55 years.

Furthermore, one of Parton’s down-home southern-style breakfast staples is her scrambled eggs. Despite how notoriously difficult it is to nail down, Parton said she has a secret to getting scrambled eggs perfectly fluffy–and we’re shocked at how easy it is!

How To Make Dolly Parton’s No-Fuss, Fluffy Scrambled Eggs

There’s no shortage of tips from celebrities on how to prepare the perfect fluffy scrambled eggs. Martha Stewart swears by clarified butter when making scrambled eggs, but countless others have great suggestions, too.

According to The Pioneer Woman, you can set your scramble apart by passing the eggs through a mesh strainer, while Chrissy Tiegan claims a splash of heavy cream will do the trick. It is even sworn by some that adding baking powder makes curds fluffy and voluptuous. However, according to an interview with Insider, Parton’s scrambled egg recipe yields the same results without the fuss.

In order to get big, fluffy curds, Parton said you only need one ingredient; ice water. “Somebody told me this once and it works,” Parton recalled. “When you crack your eggs in the bowl, say if you’re going to scramble them, use ice water. Put a few drops of ice water as you’re cooking them and that makes them fluffier—it really does!”

Even so, while the country singer loves her fluffy, tender scramble, she also finds a way to include warm, and comforting southern favorites like gravy and biscuits. Plus, she has a soft spot for French toast. “On Sundays, I make French toast, and I love that with bacon,” Parton explained. “This is not diet food now, mind you.”

In addition, Parton said she enjoys her favorite dishes when she is preparing a quick weekend lunch, pinto beans with cornbread. “I just cook whatever comes to mind and whatever I’m in the mood for,” she said. “I can cook any of it!”

