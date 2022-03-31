Dolly Parton Posts Stunning TBT Photo With Unlikely Famous Friend

Dolly Parton’s Instagram account is a treasure trove of vintage photos, but we’ve never seen the country darling with a star like this! While Parton largely looks the same, the famous rocker in her throwback photo has aged quite a bit, making it a treat to see how he looked as a young man. Who would have suspected that the queen of country would have a long friendship with Mick Jagger?

Dolly Parton Leaves Fans Stunned With Gorgeous Throwback Photo

“Jolene” singer Dolly Parton never fails to delight on her Instagram page. Whether she’s posting intimate candids of herself and her beloved husband Carl Thomas Dean or sharing throwback snaps of herself and her many famous friends, there’s always something new and wonderful to see. One of those famous friends, apparently, is founding Rolling Stones member Mick Jagger.

It may seem like there’s no way these two could possibly know each other, but it would appear that Parton and Jagger have been friends for a very, very long time. They’re also nearly the same age, with Parton recently turning 76 years old in January while Jagger will be turning 79 years old in July. As a result of their closeness in age, the two began their musical careers at nearly the same time, just on opposite ends of the world.

Two Giant Stars In One Room

At some point in time, these two international superstars must have run into each other, probably fairly early on in their lives. The black and white photo isn’t dated, and the only thing Parton wrote in the caption was, “A friend like you is a friend indeed!” followed by a red heart emoji and a tag for Jagger. While the two look young, this isn’t the youngest we’ve ever seen Jagger. He has a few lines around his eyes and mouth that clue us in to the fact that this wasn’t taken when Jagger was freshly debuted.

Jagger definitely looks older now, but that’s just par for the course for the rock-and-roll father of eight, including his adorable youngest child, 5-year-old Deveraux, or “Dev” as his family calls him. Parton and her husband never had children, though she previously admitted that they’d given the idea a lot of thought and believed it would happen one day, but it just never did.

While these two may not have a lot in common, there’s no denying the impact they’ve each had on the landscape of music. We can only wonder what building was big enough to hold these two giant talents.

