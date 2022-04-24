Get Ready For BBQ Season With This Stylish Patio Side Table Also Doubles As A Cooler

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

Summertime means party time! But before saying cheers to summer, make sure your entertainment game is on point. An excellent backyard bash won’t only have plenty of activities, music, and outdoor furniture and lighting to keep guests comfortable, but it will also have loads of food and drinks.

But, drinks and food alone are never enough. It only takes one party with a poor setup, warm beer, and questionable potato salad to make any get-together a major flop. Summer entertaining calls for a cooler, so consider adding one to your radar.

Instead of investing in a standard cooler, consider one that doubles as a stylish side table. It will undoubtedly transform your outdoor space while keeping it functional.

The Perfect Patio Cooler Table For Your Summer Bash

At first glance, the DOIT cooler looks like a chic outdoor side table with a retro twist. However, there is more to this efficient cooler than meets the eye. With a simple motion, the clever telescoping top transforms the cooler from a simple side table into a cocktail table, with an adjustable height bar.

The DOIT patio cooler table keeps drinks ice cold with its hidden eight-gallon ice bucket interior. Also, when the party is over, you can use the convenient built-in drain hole to empty water and leftover ice.

(DOIT)

With its attractive rattan texture and slim profile, the DOIT patio cool bar table appears far more upscale than bulkier coolers, bringing a stylish touch to your outdoor space. But don’t let this cooler’s chic aesthetic fool you into thinking it’s anything less than durable. Styled to last, the DOIT’s patio cooler is constructed of weather-resistant resin siding and a well-insulated plastic interior.

When closed, the table cooler stands at 23-inches tall, making it the perfect piece to place between patio chairs or at the end of a bench or couch. With an adjustable height of up to 32-inches tall, you can easily raise or lower the table as needed to create a causal cocktail table.

The lightweight DOIT Patio Cooler Bar Table is available in black or coffee and is a true crowd-pleaser on Amazon with near-perfect reviews. The combination of style and functionality, as well as its durable construction, makes this clever cooler table the perfect addition to any patio or outdoor setup.

