Don’t Buy Your Next Candle Until You’ve Watched This Toddler’s Amazing Reviews

The reviews are in: a toddler is a definitive expert in critiquing scented candles! Sunday Kramer has a nose for candles and is melting hearts on TikTok with her honest critiques. If you’re in the market for scented candles, be sure to watch this toddler’s amazing reviews before purchasing your next aromatic piece.

Sunday has been “melting hearts all over the world” since making her TikTok debut. The Dallas-based TikTok star first showed up on the platform back in December 2021. At first, her mother Bri Kramer posted videos of Sunday doing typical toddler activities.

All that changed a few months ago when Bri first posted a video of her daughter smelling candles. The candle critique video went viral and currently has 5.8 million views.

Immediately, the young toddler’s scented preferences became a hit. As one TikToker said, “Her opinion is the only thing that matters… I’d be buying the one she approved of.” Another person commented, “Pls if I were a candle maker and she didn’t like my candle I would quit tbh.”

A Toddler That Has A Nose For The Job

Sunday obviously has a nose for the job. She even sniffs the candles like a pro! Think you need to put the entire candle jar in your face to get the best scent? Apparently, there’s a better way.

The young toddler is teaching people the proper sniffing technique. Instead of smelling the entire jar, simply use the cloche, the glass surrounding the candle, when available.

“Wait is that how you’re supposed to smell the candles??” one TikToker asked in response to one of Sunday’s videos. “I’ve just been lifting them and shoving my face down to the candle level.”

@brikramer Tonight we smell Joya Studio candles and in true Sunday fashion, she does not hold back 🤭 Linked in bio. ♬ original sound – Bri Kramer

The toddler’s professional technique is also apparent in how she mindfully smells the candle and then takes a moment before responding. Plus, Sunday isn’t afraid to give an honest review. Sometimes she provides a simple, “Yes.” Other times she responds with, “No more [of] that.”

So what types of scents does Sunday typically appreciate? Her videos reveal that cinnamon, vanilla, and woodsy smells are some of her favorites. On the other hand, the toddler isn’t a fan of fruity or floral scents.

@brikramer Sunday did not hold back today and I am just here to report the news. 😅 ♬ Chill Vibes – Tollan Kim

The toddler also has very expensive tastes! Some of her favorites include candles that are upwards of $100, including a $135 Jo Malone candle, “Glowing Embers.” But don’t worry, most of the other candles she reviews are much more reasonably priced.

Next time you’re in the market for a candle, be sure to check out Sunday’s reviews!

