7 Divorce Party Ideas To Kick Off The Next Chapter Of Your Life

Divorce can be a stressful and upsetting time for anyone, but it’s also the time to embark on a new season of life. Letting go of things that aren’t right for us is something to be proud of and eager to jump into. For anyone going through a divorce, new opportunities and the chance to create a life that fits you perfectly are right in front of you. What’s a better cause for celebration than that?

As divorce parties become more popular, there are more and more ways to celebrate the new life you have ahead of you and kick it off with an unforgettable event. No matter what lead to your divorce or what kind of breakup you’re dealing with, you deserve to celebrate all the great things that are coming your way. This occasion marks the end of something that wasn’t meant to be. So, celebrate that divorce! No matter what your party style is, there’s a perfect divorce party in the cards for you. Here are seven ideas on how to throw a divorce party.

1. Throw Your Own Divorce Shower

(MichielTon / Shutterstock.com)

There are baby showers and bridal showers, so why not divorce showers? If you prefer a laidback daytime party or an event with class, then a divorce shower is the party for you.

Model your divorce shower after your favorite details of baby and bridal showers. Dress up in your Sunday best and serve a mimosa brunch with cupcakes and finger foods. Make a registry for anything you want or anything your ex may have ended up with after the breakup. And, if you like cheesy party games, there are plenty of fun options like Pin the Tail on the Ex. Finish the day off by giving out party favors to your fabulous friends.

2. Have An Un-Wedding

(Leon Rafael / Shutterstock.com)

If you can celebrate not being a bride with a divorce shower, you can toast to saying “I don’t” the same way you’d say “I do.” What better way to be proudly unwed than by having an un-wedding? If you want to shout your new relationship status from the rooftops, here’s your chance. We’re taught to believe that it’s time to plan the biggest event of our lives when we become a pair. These days, those rules are out of style. So, plan your dream un-wedding to celebrate loving yourself.

Invite anyone you want to your event, but exclude anyone who feels like an obligation to include. Have an open bar, dancing, and even a fancy cake. Whatever your fantasy wedding would have, that’s how you should design your un-wedding. Not only will this be the best party ever, but party planning will take your mind off the other stresses you’ve got on your plate. So, go try on some outfits and taste test some un-wedding cakes.

3. Focus On Self-Care

(Dragana Gordic / Shutterstock.com)

Big parties aren’t everyone’s style, and this new time in your life is all about you and what you want. If DJs and open bars aren’t your speed, consider opting for a self-care party. Make an appointment at a spa with your friends for massages, manicures, and facials. You can also have professionals come to you and do spa treatments in your own home.

If a low-key event sounds more your speed, grab some sheet masks and nail polish from the drug store, make a pitcher of cucumber water, and press play on a Spotify spa playlist in the comfort of your candle-lit living room. There’s no right or wrong way to have a spa day; just kick back and relax.

4. Plan A Slumber Party

(Yuliya Yesina / Shutterstock.com)

When was the last time you threw a slumber party with all your close friends? Probably long before you ever considered getting married.

Invite your friends over and do all the things you miss about the sleepovers of your youth and add the perks of adulthood. Pair your favorite takeout with a bottle of Prosecco. Sport your coziest sweats with your cutest slippers. Pop on a movie that reminds you of the excitement of dating in your youth like Pretty in Pink. Or, you can opt for a breakup movie like The First Wives Club. And, when you and your friends are still up chatting at 3 AM, scroll through Tinder together and vote on which way you should swipe.

5. Throw A Reverse Bachelorette Party

(vectorfusionart / Shutterstock.com)

Bachelorette parties are all about waving adieu to being single. Now that your bachelorette days are back and better than ever, why not say hello to your best self with a classic bachelorette party?

Put on that tiara and sash and go out on the town with your best friends. Have a laugh at the expense of bachelorettes having their last hoorah, and embrace the chance to reconnect with your single self now that you’re older and wiser. To really get into the spirit of things, don’t shy away from slipping your number to anyone at the bar who you might want to text.

6. Spend A Weekend Away

(Zoran Zeremski / Shutterstock.com)

Is there a destination you’ve always wanted to go to but haven’t gotten the chance? Now is the time to embrace the exciting things about being single—the freedom to run off on a weekend getaway at a moment’s notice.

Grab your most spontaneous friends and enjoy your divorce party out of town. You can buy some plane tickets or take a drive to a city nearby. Out-of-town divorce parties can be big or small; adventurous or cozy. Like any vacation, a good place to start planning is to identify what you’re looking for out of your trip. You can relax by a pool somewhere, become one with nature, or go on a shopping spree. Think of what sounds the most fun and cathartic to you. Choose your destination based on the weekend’s desired vibe.

7. Have A Karaoke Night

(UfaBizPhoto / Shutterstock.com)

After experiencing something emotionally taxing, like a divorce, there’s nothing more cathartic than letting loose and belting all your favorite songs at the top of your lungs.

Rent a karaoke machine or head to your local karaoke bar and sing the night away with all your friends. While there are endless choices of breakup songs to sing, consider choosing songs that make you feel empowered and ready to conquer the world. And don’t sweat it if you’re not a naturally gifted singer—karaoke is all about having fun, not sounding good.

This next chapter of life is going to be your best yet. Cheers to what’s to come, and get started on that party planning!