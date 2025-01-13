disney-legend-mike-toth-has-tragically-died

Mike Toth, a legendary Disney animator who is best known for his work on Hercules, Mulan, Atlantis: The Lost Empire, and Tarzan, has passed away following a longtime battle with alcoholism.

Videos by Suggest

In a post in the Facebook group Cartoon Research, Toth’s daughter, Christina Vergara, revealed he passed away on Dec. 29.

“My dad’s last animation job was with Walt Disney, which gave him over a decade long career with them and the chance to work on numerous classic films,” Vergara explained. “He lost his job from Disney in the early 2000s, and it destroyed him, leading him to his battle with alcohol and depression.”

Vergara continued by sharing that her father’s struggles continued after he and her mother separated.

“He lived in a camper on his truck, rented rooms, slept in parks and on the streets,” she further wrote. “[He] was in and out of jail and halfway houses.”

Vergara then wrote that around five years ago, her father was living on the streets of Los Angeles. She managed to bring him to her residence in New Mexico. She had hoped to get him off the streets, care for him, and help him through his addiction.

“My dad was the most generous, loving, kind hearted person I knew,” Vergara stated. “He loved everyone he met, treating them as though he had known them his whole life. He loved God, and kindly spread the word when given a chance.”

Noting she felt broken with her father, Toth’s daughter pointed out she wanted to share his story to bring awareness to those struggling with alcohol or substance abuse.

“My dad was a wonderful man, and alcohol cut his time short,” she wrote. “Please enjoy his art. I hope you all have a wonderful day.”

Animation Fans React to the Death of Disney Animator Mike Toth

Just after Toth’s daughter announced his passing, animation fans took to the Facebook group to offer condolence to her and the rest of the Disney animator’s family.

“Sorry for your loss. I had the pleasure of meeting Michael in my local town of Longmont, CO,” one fan wrote. “When I spoke with him, he told me he was an animator for one of my favorite TV shows as a kid, He-Man and the Masters of the Universe. Days later, he showed up with a hand-drawn picture of my favorite character. He was a great guy and very passionate about his craft. I will always keep this as a part of my collection in his memory.”

Another fan recalled meeting Toth at a convention nearly a decade ago.

“I’m so sorry for your loss,” they wrote. “I got to meet your dad at Wizard World Philly back in 2016. I remember talking to him for a bit and telling him how much I loved all those films he worked on when I was growing up. I, of course, asked if he could draw me Genie that weekend.”

“I love and treasure this lovely piece he made for me,” they added. “I just wanted to share how much his kindness touched me and how sad I am to hear this.





