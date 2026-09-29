Disney Channel Alum and Wife Welcome Baby

Four months after revealing that they would be parents, Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin welcomed their first child.

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The former Disney Channel star and the model shared the good news in an Instagram post on September 28. In the picture, the couple are wearing Los Angeles Dodgers jerseys and watching a baseball game. Sprouse is holding their little one, who is also wearing a Dodgers jersey.

“We took Labor Day literally this year 👼🏻,” Palvin captioned the post, hinting at their baby’s birthdate.

“This baby won the genetic lottery 😍,” one fan commented.

Victoria’s Secret commented, writing “Our day just got a whole lot better 🥹🤍 Congratulations!”

And Kim Rhodes, who played Sprouse’s mom on The Suite Life of Zack & Cody wrote “Ohhhhhhhh. What a lucky baby. Well done, dear ones.” His former co-star Brenda Song also commented, adding “Congrats!!!!!”

Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse attend the 79th Cannes Film Festival on May 14, 2026.(Photo by Valery HACHE / AFP via Getty Images)

In July, the couple revealed the gender of their baby during an episode of Sprouse’s Wildmen podcast.

“We are having a baby girl, which I’m very excited about,” he said. “We’ve been calling her principessa, which I don’t know why that’s been our like—it’s Italian for princess.”

“I’m excited to be a girl dad, actually. I just also unironically love a tea party.”

During the episode, Palvin admitted that she was struggling with her pregnancy.

“Sometimes I feel guilty because I’m not enjoying pregnancy as much as a lot of women out there,” she admitted. “I know it’s a gift.” She also admitted to having a hard time adjusting to her changing body.

“This is when it’s important that you have a good partner,” she said. “Dylan was there reminding me every single time that we’re creating life.”