disney-channel-actress-confirms-engagement-to-rockstar

Following months of speculation, former Disney Channel actress Dove Cameron officially confirms her engagement to Damiano David.

Right at the start of the new year, Cameron took to Instagram to celebrate with special photos of her, David, and her engagement ring.

“My favourite part of being alive,” the Disney Channel star wrote with an engagement ring emoji. “Happy new year.”

Reports about the couple’s engagement first surfaced in late October. The Descendants alum was first spotted wearing a gorgeous diamond ring on that finger. She and David were walking arm in arm during a visit to Sydney, Australia.

Although the duo had been romantically linked in November 2023, they officially went public with their relationship in February 2024.

“The 2 best years of my life. I am brought to tears at least once a week because life has become so beautiful with you in it,” Cameron shared on Instagram. She was celebrating the couple’s second anniversary. “I love you in a way no words could ever express, but I will never stop trying. buon anniversario amore mio.”

Cameron previously opened up about her relationship with David in a 2025 interview.

“We had a conversation early on, because it’s a weird thing that you have to talk about,” she explained. “He was like, ‘If someone in high school, or who’s a lawyer, nurs,e or working at a coffee shop can post a picture of their partner and share the normal, beautiful parts of their lives, why should it be different for us?’”

Cameron was previously engaged to her Liv and Maddie co-star, Ryan McCartan, with whom she dated from 2013 to 2016. She also dated Descendants 2 co-star Thomas Doherty from 2017 to 2020.

The Disney Channel Alum Recently Opened Up About Her Mental Health Woes Right Before Her Relationship With the Rockstar

During a mid-2025 interview with NYLON, Cameron discussed her mental health woes that started in 2022. During that time, she was isolated from the world.

“I didn’t work and just holed up in my house and tried to figure out how I was going to move forward,” she explained. “If I could move forward in the industry.”

She then said, “I had to really take stock of all of the things that I had been neglecting.”

The Disney Channel star also noted her extensive experience in the entertainment industry.

“When I was entering in the industry, it was a particularly tumultuous time for my family and personal life,” she said. “The industry was like this beautiful extended make-believe — in the same way that when things are really bad, you can always dive into your favorite book.”

However, things were not as easy as they seemed. “Five days out of the week it got to be my fake life,” she pointed out. “I spent less time being me, and that became addictive. I was like, ‘This is so much better than what’s going on in my personal life.'”

It eventually became too much for her. “It was a lot of crying, and it was a lot of feeling my way through the dark. And one day, it was so bizarre: Like a light switch, I just was like, ‘I think I’m done for now.'”

She further added, “All of that stored emotion has to be bled out. And I just never f—ing had the time.”



