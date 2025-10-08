Discovery Channel Reality Star Arrested Over $843K Debt

A star from Discovery Channel’s Diesel Brothers was arrested on Tuesday.

David “Heavy D” Sparks is currently in custody in Salt Lake City, according to county jail records. His arrest stems from his failure to pay fees related to a Clean Air Act lawsuit filed by Utah Physicians for a Healthy Environment, TMZ reports.

The Discovery Channel star and his company allegedly sold auto parts capable of bypassing emissions control systems on diesel vehicles, according to a civil complaint. In 2020, U.S. District Judge Robert J. Shelby ruled in favor of the plaintiffs.

David “Heavy D” Sparks (Image via Instagram / Dave Sparks)

Meanwhile, Sparks’ legal team has pushed back against the allegations and arrest.

“Mr. Sparks was not arrested for a crime,” Sparks’ attorney Cole Cannon told PEOPLE in a statement. “In fact, no crime has been alleged or charged. The arrest stems from a civil matter regarding some zealous environmental attorneys seeking collection of attorney’s fees. Mr. Sparks looks forward to his timely release and resolution of this matter.”

David “Heavy D” Sparks Has Starred on the Discovery Channel’s ‘Diesel Brothers’ For Nearly a Decade

Sparks has starred in Diesel Brothers since 2016. The show follows him and his friend David “Diesel Dave” Kiley as they customize trucks; despite the name, they are not actually brothers.

Sparks also runs a YouTube channel with over 4 million subscribers, where he posts videos of himself recovering old vehicles. Additionally, he has 3.8 million followers on Instagram.

Car enthusiast Jay Leno discovered Sparks and Kiley, featuring them on his show after seeing their YouTube videos.

Since then, they’ve appeared with Kanye West, Jake and Logan Paul, and Marshawn Lynch. The ex-NFL star had fun crushing a Jeep in a monster truck and even did a few donuts.