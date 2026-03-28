Diddy’s Ex Is Reportedly Dating Famous Chef

While Sean “Diddy” Combs is serving his time, one of the veteran rapper’s exes has reportedly found a new, high-profile romance.

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Dana Tran, the mother of one of Combs’ children, is reportedly “casually dating” celebrity chef Desmond Scott, according to TMZ.

Sources close to the new couple told the outlet that Dana, the mother of Diddy’s youngest child, Love, and Desmond have been seeing each other since Desmond’s wife, Kristy Scott, filed for divorce. TMZ reported earlier this month that Dana and Desmond are keeping things casual for now, but who knows what the future will hold…

Dana Tran arriving at the Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs trial in New York City on May 12, 2025. (Photo by BG048/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

TMZ’s sources also noted that their relationship is recent, a detail that may be significant.

TMZ reported that Kristy filed for divorce from Desmond in January, citing infidelity as the reason for the split. Just days after the filing, the outlet claimed to have seen Desmond making out with model Marissa Springer in a Houston club.

However, despite being willing to date an ex of Diddy, TMZ’s sources insist nothing nefarious is afoot. The outlet’s sources insisted that Desmond and Dana’s relationship did not overlap with his marriage.

Desmond Scott has amassed over three million followers across Instagram and TikTok. His fans flock to his page for down-to-earth cooking videos, which sometimes feature his two sons, and the occasional thirst-trap gym video showcasing his sculpted physique.

Of course, Sean “Diddy” Combs is currently off the dating market, presumably. The “I Need a Girl” rapper is serving a federal sentence in New Jersey for two prostitution convictions.