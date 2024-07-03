Diddy Apologizes to Alex Rodriguez Over Jennifer Lopez Comment

Jennifer Lopez’s tumultuous relationship history has been on display for most of her career. Among her many suitors was Bad Boy CEO Sean “Diddy” Combs. The two dated from 1999 to 2001 before Combs allegedly cheated during their relationship.

During an interview with The Breakfast Club in 2019, Lopez spoke about her past relationship with the rap mogul.

“I don’t know; we never lived together,” Lopez said. “… We were like, boyfriend and girlfriend. We were little. I feel like that was such a long time ago. You know, it was a different type of relationship.”

Lopez, who was engaged to Alex Rodriguez at the time, was reminded that Combs had recently commented on one of her Instagram posts. “He wrote Alex after that,” Lopez explained.

“He was like, ‘I didn’t mean anything by it. I have nothing but respect for you guys. I’m so happy for you guys.’ You know, we were together so many years ago. It’s just like, we were kids.”

Baseball Star Enjoying Lopez, Affleck ‘Train Wreck’

In the aftermath of their splitting, a source revealed that a resentful Rodriguez enjoys “watching” the “train wreck” of Lopez and Ben Affleck’s issues.

“He felt like she tossed him out with the trash when she got a better offer from Ben, and it did a huge number on him,” the source alleged, according to Yahoo. “He went from planning a wedding to watching her marry someone else in what felt like the blink of an eye. It was the worst year of his life, and to make things 10 times worse, J. Lo didn’t have an ounce of empathy for him. She flaunted her romance with Ben every chance she got.”

Jennifer Lopez is now reportedly estranged from husband Ben Affleck, with one source reporting that the union has been “over for months.” The rumors began after Lopez attended the 2024 Met Gala without her husband back in May. Since then, the stars have spent much of the summer apart, the singer taking a trip to Italy while the actor stayed in LA.