Did Travis Kelce Make Pants Out Of Taylor Swift’s Curtains?

When it comes to gameday fashion, NFL star Travis Kelce doesn’t take his outfit choices lightly. In a recent interview with the Wall Street Journal, Kelce confessed that it can take him “at least three hours” to curate the perfect look before heading to Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, for a home game.

Kelce’s unique approach to fashion reflects his personality and creativity. He revealed that he chooses his game day outfits based on instinct and enjoys the creative process of putting together an eye-catching look. The tight end’s passion for fashion has even led him to convert a bedroom in his home into a closet that now houses an impressive collection of approximately 300 sneakers and extravagant “impulse” purchases from luxury retailers like Farfetch and Ssense.

“I kind of enjoy the creative process of the panic to just throw something together,” Kelce explained. He added that his fashion choices are all about putting a smile on somebody’s face. While he acknowledges that not every look may be for everyone, he doesn’t mind if someone thinks he looks like a clown due to his bold fashion choices.

This fashion revelation from Kelce follows recent incidents where fans playfully trolled him for his outfit choices, speculating on whether or not Travis made pants out of Taylor’s curtains. They playfully theorized whether Taylor had a hand in crafting his pants.

Looks pretty similar to me. However, Kelce’s fashion choices are not the only highlight of his life right now. Recent rumors of a romantic relationship with 12-time Grammy winner Taylor Swift have captured the public’s attention. The couple has been spotted together on multiple occasions, including a weekend in New York City, where they held hands while heading to dinner at Nobu.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce shock fans with PDA, holding hands as they head to Nobu.#TravisKelce #TaylorSwift pic.twitter.com/kauAkLer8i — Talkam24hrs (@Talkam24hrs) October 15, 2023

During an appearance on Saturday Night Live, Kelce joined comedians Pete Davidson and Kenan Thompson in poking fun at his highly publicized relationship with Taylor Swift. While on the show, Swift introduced Ice Spice as the musical guest.

Their chemistry was evident throughout the night, and sources reported they were “beaming ear to ear” on the SNL set. After the show, they attended an SNL afterparty at Catch Steak, where they were spotted getting affectionate, leaving together around 4 a.m. They seemed to be thoroughly enjoying each other’s company, sharing kisses and holding each other throughout the night.

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce arriving to the SNL after party.pic.twitter.com/XgchvFM76u — Examiners Club. (@examinersclub) October 15, 2023

The relationship between Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift continues to captivate fans and generate interest, much like his fashion choices. Kelce’s willingness to embrace unique styles and make bold fashion statements aligns with his commitment to having fun with fashion, no matter what others may think. As a prominent NFL star, he not only shines on the field but also in the world of fashion, making game day even more exciting, both for himself and for his fans.