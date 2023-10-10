Did Taylor Swift Ditch Travis Kelce’s Game Against The Minnesota Vikings?

Taylor Swift’s absence from Travis Kelce’s latest NFL game over the weekend sparked disappointment among fans who were eager to see the pop sensation cheering for her beau. Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs’ tight end, played against the Minnesota Vikings at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Sunday, but the singer was conspicuously missing from the stands, leaving fans speculating about her whereabouts.

On social media, fans expressed their frustration, with one Twitter user remarking, “When RedZone breaks in with a special announcement like there’s a catastrophic injury or situation in Minnesota, and they announce that Taylor Swift is not in attendance. SMH.” Another tweet from The Athletic humorously noted, “If you were tuning in to the Chiefs-Vikings game to see Taylor Swift, you’ll just have to picture her in your wildest dreams. She is not in attendance in Minnesota to watch Travis Kelce.”

She is not in attendance in Minnesota to watch Travis Kelce. pic.twitter.com/8aC2SfoOqN — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) October 8, 2023

Some fans took a lighthearted approach to Swift’s absence, joking about having to watch football without her presence, saying things like, “No Taylor? What’s the point,” and “I need a journalist in Minnesota to see how many people only went to the Vikings vs. Chiefs game hoping to see Taylor Swift.” Others playfully questioned if the “Love Story” was over.

The reason for Swift’s absence remains unclear, as her schedule appears to be relatively open. She seemingly has a break until she resumes her Eras Tour next month.

Swift made her first appearance at a Chiefs game this season during the team’s home game against the Chicago Bears at Arrowhead Stadium on September 24. During that game, she was seen enthusiastically cheering for Kelce, and the Chiefs secured a victory with a score of 41-10. Swift watched the game from a VIP suite alongside Kelce’s mother, Donna Kelce. After the game, the couple left the stadium together in a getaway car and were later seen sharing subtle PDA at a private party at Prime Social.

In a recent exclusive report by Page Six, it was revealed that Kelce visited Swift’s New York City apartment just hours before the Chiefs’ game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, last weekend. Swift continued to support Kelce and the Chiefs, who won the game with a score of 23-20, and she was joined by a star-studded entourage that included Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Sophie Turner, Hugh Jackman, and Sabrina Carpenter. However, they left the game separately.

Travis Kelce, a two-time Super Bowl champion, has been vocal about the media frenzy surrounding his relationship with Taylor Swift. He expressed his thoughts during a post-practice press conference, acknowledging that many people care about Swift, and he has been handling the increased paparazzi attention by embracing the moments and enjoying life.

As Travis Kelce celebrated his 34th birthday in Kansas City last Thursday, followed by his game in Minnesota, Taylor Swift’s absence from the festivities did not go unnoticed. His mother, Donna Kelce, remained tight-lipped about her son’s new romance during her appearances on the Today show, simply describing her interaction with Swift as “OK” and appearing unfazed by the attention.

As fans eagerly await more glimpses of the budding romance between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, their relationship continues to be a subject of fascination both on and off the field.