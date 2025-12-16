‘Dexter’ Fans Are Pushing to Save Prequel ‘Original Sin’ After Paramount+ Cancellation

Dexter fans are rallying together to save Dexter: Original Sin from cancellation. The prequel show was greenlit for a second season, but was cancelled anyway, infuriating fans.

Videos by Suggest

Dexter is one of the few franchises where its fans are obsessed with every show under its umbrella. From the main series to its three spin-offs, Dexter fans are loving every second of each show.

So when Dexter: Original Sin got cancelled in August despite a second season being greenlit in December, 2024, fans have come together.

Since the news of its cancellation spread, dedicated fans have been flocking to a petition set up to show Paramount just how much the people want another season. The petition wrote that the series was “unjustly” cancelled.

“The entertainment industry is driven by viewer interest and demand; this petition aims to illustrate the significant viewership and enthusiasm surrounding “Dexter: Original Sin.” We urge the network executives involved in the decision-making process to reconsider the cancellation of the series.”

‘Dexter: Original Sin’ Axed To Focus On Other Sequel Series

After the first (and currently only) season of Dexter: Original Sin aired, Paramount worked on another Dexter sequel, Dexter: Resurrection. The sequel show aired this year in July, with Michael C. Hall reprising his role again.

Paramount cancelled Dexter: Original Sin with the hopes of producing a second season of Dexter: Resurrection. It appears that they are prioritizing the show that can push the franchise onwards. Not to mention Resurrection actually has the Dexter Morgan actor.

However, fans are hungry for more of Dexter’s early days.

Those who signed the petition feel betrayed by Paramount and punished for supporting the site’s top shows. To be lied to by the network is bad enough, let alone the lie being about cancelling one of their biggest shows.

“Dexter original sin was an amazing show and hearing that it was cancelled was so disappointing,” wrote one fan who signed the petition.

This cancellation epidemic that’s plaguing TV right now is exhausting. It’s as though these massive streaming sites have even less an attention span than we do these days. I just hope Paramount sees its mistake for once and moves to rectify it.