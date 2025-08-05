Destiny’s Child Reunites During Beyoncé’s Las Vegas Concert

Tugging on the heartstrings of millennials everywhere, Beyoncé reunited with her Destiny’s Child bandmates Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams during her final “Cowboy Carter” tour performance in Las Vegas last month.

As she was wrapping up the show, Beyoncé surprised the audience by bringing out Williams and Rowland to perform some of the biggest Destiny’s Child hits.

“Destiny’s Child b—-!” Beyoncé declared on stage after Kelly and Michelle appeared on stage.

They started with “Lose My Breath,” followed by “Bootylicious.” The trio also performed Beyoncé’s 2022 “ENERGY” together.

At the end of “Bootylicious,” Beyoncé told the crowd, “Give it up for Destiny’s Child!” as Kelly and Michelle exited the stage.

The trio previously performed together during Beyoncé’s 2018 Coachella performance. They also teamed up with former bandmates LaTavia Roberson and LeToya Luckett during Beyoncé’s 2023 Renaissance World Tour.

Michelle was previously seen attending Beyoncé’s “Cowboy Carter” tour show in Washington, D.C., in June, while Kelly appeared at a show in Paris.

Along with Williams and Rowland, Beyoncé performed alongside guests Shaboozey and her husband, Jay-Z, during the Las Vegas show.

Michelle Williams Shares the Three-Word Mantra She Had in Her Head Before Reuniting With Destiny’s Child Bandmates Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland

During the Jul. 29 episode of her Checking in With Michelle Williams podcast, Williams opened up about the three-word mantra she had in her head before reuniting with her Destiny’s Child bandmates.

Williams said an incident that occurred decades ago kept her on edge during rehearsals. “I was trying to stay focused because y’all know I still have trauma from falling on ‘106 & Park,'” she explained. I need y’all to be my therapist about that, too, because every time I perform with the girls, it’s in my head, ‘Do not fall.’ Do not fall. Do not fall.”

Williams was recalling the “106 & Park” incident that occurred 20 years ago, when she and her Destiny’s Child bandmates were promoting their final studio album, “Destiny Fulfilled.”

As the group was performing their hit track “Soldier,” Williams, Rowland, and Beyoncé were walking down the stage in unison when Williams suddenly tripped and fell. Although she quickly recovered, the incident still haunts her to this day.

“That’s still in my head,” Williams pointed out. “Steps do frighten me.”

The singer then said that the only aspect of the reunion performance she wasn’t a fan of was her lack of confidence in the steps.