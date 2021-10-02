Derek Hough Opens Up About Emergency Surgery After Terrifying Health Scare?

Dancing with the Stars judge Derek Hough is undoubtedly a fan favorite on the show. The professional dancer’s charisma and overall positive attitude make it almost impossible to not like him. However, Hough has also proven he’s a lot tougher than people may assume after dealing with an emergency health scare in 2019.

What Was Derek Hough’s Health Scare?

In November 2019, Derek Hough had to be rushed to the hospital after experiencing “a severe and a sharp pain” in his abdomen. The professional dancer described waking up in the middle of the night and distinctly realized “something wasn’t right.” As it turns out, Hough had appendicitis and had surgery to remove his appendix right away. Despite the severity of the situation, Hough didn’t let that stop him from laughing and having fun about it.

Shortly after surgery, Hough posted an Instagram video of him performing “a (sexy) little dance” for his long-time girlfriend, Hayley Erbert. It’s pretty clear Hough is under some heavy sedation, and he even makes light of the fact in his Instagram caption. In the video, Hough is seen fresh out of surgery as he shows off his compression socks administered by the hospital.

Hough and Erbert are notorious for the incredible support they have for each other in everything they do. Throughout his appendix surgery, Erbert was especially supportive and was with him every step of the way. So it’s only right Hough would make sure to give her a little shoutout on social media.

Derek Hough And Hayley Erbert’s Relationship

Hough and Erbert were first introduced on Dancing with the Stars years ago when they were both professional dancers. Based on the performances they were partnered for on the show, it’s clear the two had chemistry from the jump. However, it wasn’t until 2015 when the pair actually started dating.

Now, the couple can’t get enough of each other based on their Instagram posts and other social media content. Because the pair is so undeniably adorable together, fans have been itching for Hough to propose to Erbert for years. When asked if he thinks about getting engaged, Hough responded, “Yeah, sometimes. Sometimes.” The professional dancer has remained somewhat reserved about the subject, so fans will just have to be patient and see.

In the meantime, Hough’s fans and followers can enjoy his bursting energy on the new season 30 of Dancing with the Stars. The show’s latest season is filled with more drama and talent than ever, so it’s sure to keep fans entertained.