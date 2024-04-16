Dennis Quaid Pays Heartfelt Tribute to ‘Beautiful’ Parent Trap Costar Natasha Richardson

Famed actor Dennis Quaid and actress Natasha Richardson starred in the hit Disney movie The Parent Trap. The plot of the movie follows two twin girls (both played by Lindsay Lohan) who were unknowingly separated via their parents’ divorce. The girls are coincidentally reunited at a summer camp and switch places upon their return home without the parents realizing.

“Natasha, God bless her,” he said. “She passed from us about 10 years ago. What a beautiful, beautiful woman, great person.”

Richardson’s Son Remembers Late Mother

Natasha Richardson passed away in 2009 after suffering head injuries from a skiing incident. She was 45 years old. Richardson’s son Michael was only 13 at the time of his mother’s passing. He says that to this day he still watches her movies to keep her memory alive.

“It was so sudden. When it’s unexpected and it’s just a complete freak accident it really sort of messes with your mind, whether you believe in fate or not,” he said.

“It can send you for a bit of a head spin, and so you just latch on to the tiny little memories, whether it’s her laugh or her energy in the room or her cooking. I do have her films to go back and watch her in, which I’m incredibly grateful for.”

Quaid, Lindsay Lohan Still Maintain Relationship

The Parent Trap movie is the movie that broke Lindsay Lohan into superstardom. After appearing alongside Quaid in the blockbuster film, Lohan landed roles in several other hit Disney movies. Mean Girls, Freaky Friday, and Herbie: Fully Loaded are just a few of the movies that she starred in.

Quaid says that he still maintains a relationship with Lohan, 37. He says the actress reached out to him to wish him a happy 70th birthday.

“She sent a video wishing me a happy birthday yesterday,” said Quaid.

“She came to screen test and I think she was 11, and wow — I couldn’t believe it. [Lindsay] just had such control over her talent and what she was doing and during the shooting. [She] Had me believing there were two girls. She was completely fearless.”