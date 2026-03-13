Dennis Hopper’s Daughter Is Suing His Widow

Marin Hopper, the daughter of late Hollywood actor and filmmaker Dennis Hopper, has filed a lawsuit against his widow, Victoria Duffy Hopper, accusing her of interfering with a business agreement tied to the actor’s legacy.

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According to a complaint obtained by TMZ, Marin Hopper’s luxury goods company, Hayward Luxury, claims Victoria Duffy Hopper worked behind the scenes to disrupt a binding deal involving the late actor’s trademarks and rights of publicity.

The lawsuit centers on an agreement that Hayward Luxury says it reached in 2018 with the Hopper Art Trust. Under the deal, the company obtained certain intellectual property rights connected to Dennis Hopper, including trademarks and rights tied to his public image and legacy.

Hayward Luxury alleges that it invested about $800,000 during the first several years of the agreement to develop and promote those rights. The company claims the partnership allowed it to build projects and branding connected to Hopper’s name and artistic reputation.

The legal dispute intensified in June 2022, when Ellie Page became the sole trustee of the Hopper Art Trust. According to the lawsuit, Page initially appeared willing to honor the existing contract with Hayward Luxury. The complaint alleges, however, that the trustee later began stepping back from obligations tied to the deal.

Dennis Hopper’s Daughter Accuses His Widow Of Meddling With The Aggreement

Hayward Luxury claims that Victoria Duffy Hopper influenced that shift. The lawsuit alleges that she carried out a behind-the-scenes effort to derail the agreement because she opposed transferring control of certain rights to the company. According to the complaint, she wanted to gain personal control over Dennis Hopper’s image and related intellectual property.

Marin Hopper’s company argues that Victoria Duffy Hopper interfered with the contract and persuaded the trust’s leadership to breach the agreement. The suit seeks financial damages related to the alleged interference.

Dennis Hopper, who directed and starred in the landmark 1969 film Easy Rider, died in May 2010 at age 74 after a battle with prostate cancer. His artistic legacy includes films, photography, paintings and other creative works that continue to generate commercial and cultural interest.