Denise Richards’ Estranged Husband Arrested For Alleged Spousal Abuse

Denise Richards’ estranged husband, Aaron Phypers, was arrested following a contentious court hearing on Oct. 17.

According to TMZ, Phypers was booked but later released on a $200,000 bond for alleged spousal abuse. Both he and Richards have been fighting in court over a permanent restraining order that Richards is now seeking.

The latest courtroom appearance turned heated after Aaron Phypers’ mother claimed she witnessed Denise Richards throw a can opener at her estranged husband. Phypers’ mother further denied that he was ever abusive or threatening to Ricahrds.

Richards previously claimed in court that her soon-to-be-ex had been abusive towards her. When she asked him to move out on Jul. 4, he allegedly attacked her. She also claimed that Phypers and his father threatened to release incriminating photos of her. Phypers allegedly took the back of his left hand and hit the back of her left ear before he left.

Witnesses told TMZ that as Phyper was exiting the courtroom, deputies with the LA County Sheriff’s Office took him into custody.

His attorney, Michael Finley, confirmed to TMZ that he was arrested on an outstanding warrant believed to be connected to Richards’ physical abuse allegations. The lawyer also accused Richards and her legal team of “setting” Phyper up by allegedly incriminating himself in his latest courtroom appearance.

Denise Richards’ Estranged Husband Speaks Out Following His Courthouse Arrest

Following his courthouse arrest, Denise Richards’ estranged husband spoke out about the situation.

In a statement to US Weekly, Phypers’ spokesperson confirmed that he was arrested near the end of the family law court day on Oct. 17 and was later released on bail.

“We have not seen the criminal complaint, but we believe that it is most likely based upon some of the same false accusations that Denise Richards has brought against Mr. Phypers in the family law domestic violence proceedings,” the statement reads. “Which she claims occurred nearly four years ago. If so, we expect that the evidence will demonstrate Mr. Phypers’ innocence and that he will be acquitted.”

Us Weekly further reported that Phypers and his legal team were initially “confused” by the arrest. They also “didn’t seem to understand that he was about to get arrested.”

Just after he was released from jail, Phypers was seen taking a photo with his bailperson. He was denied any and all abuse allegations that Richards has made against him.

‘I have the real evidence,” he told Us Weekly over the summer. “I want to address recent rumors and speculation that have surfaced regarding my relationship with my wife, Denise Richards. Let me be unequivocally clear: I have never physically or emotionally abused Denise – or anyone.”

Richards and Phypers have been married since 2018.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, you can reach the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233. You can also chat with a representative at thehotline.org​ or by texting “START” to 88788.