Denise Richards Breaks Down in Court as She Reveals Her Ex Aaron Phypers’ Alleged Threats Against Her

Unable to keep her composure, Denise Richards broke down in court as she revealed details about her soon-to-be-ex Aaron Phypers’ alleged violent threats against her.

According to PEOPLE, Richards was in tears during the latest court hearing related to the temporary restraining order against Phyper. While on the stands, the actress accused her ex of physical abuse, stating she feared for her life throughout the relationship.

“[Phypers] would often threaten to throw me through the window and off balconies [of hotels],” she explained. “He’s almost killed me so many damn times.”

Elsewhere in the hearing, Denise Richards explained what led to the split between her and Aaron Phypers on Jul. 4. She said the situation escalated after she asked him to leave their shared townhouses.

“He got very angry at me and volatile, he got very close to me,” she recalled. “I had just recovered from a full facelift, and I still had stitches behind my ears, and I felt extremely vulnerable.”

Explaining how their verbal arguments would turn physical, Richards said, “He would get as close as a couple of inches from my face. He would grab my arms, and he would yell, call me names.”

Among the names he would call her were “cheating wh-re,” “c–t,” and “lying b—ch.”

Following the Jul. 4 argument, Richards said she was feeling “extremely vulnerable and in pain.” She then suggested Phypers stay at their old house, where his family was living at the time.

Denise Richard Fled to Her Office Following the Jul. 4 Altercation With Aaron Phyper

While continuing to speak about the Jul. 4 incident, Denise Richards revealed she ended up leaving their shared townhouse and slept on her office sofa next door.

“Emotionally, it was hard for me to understand,” she pointed out. “Especially with having what he has done for a living, working in the wellness space, that he would know how much that this would affect me emotionally too. And it just made me feel vulnerable, it made me feel scared, it made me feel sad. It made me feel intimidated by him. He’s very big.”

However, things between the estranged couple were not over. The next day, Phypers and his father allegedly came into the room where she was sleeping and threatened to release naked images found on Richards’ phone in April.

Richards then alleged Phypers took the back of his left hand and hit the back of her left ear before he left.

“I was wearing a baseball cap. My head moved, he flipped the hat off very aggressively,” she said. “I still had stitches on one side of the ear, which caused some bleeding and so much pain because I had incisions on both sides.”

After Richards told him that he had hurt her, Phypers allegedly denied doing anything. “He said, ‘I didn’t touch you,’ and he turned around and walked away with his dad.”

She also recalled calling Phypers’ mother before calling 911. However, Phypers allegedly threatened her, stating, “Something very dangerous is going to happen to you. You’re going to disappear.

Phypers filed for divorce following the ordeals. Last month, Richards got a temporary restraining order against her estranged husband after they had another incident at her townhouse when he went to pick up his laptop.

During that incident, Richards said Phypers grabbed both her arms and pushed her down the stairs. He then grabbed the laptop along with her purse and credit cards.

The couple began dating in June 2017 and were married in September 2018.