Longtime Country/Bluegrass Mainstay Dead at 95: RIP to Bill Clifton

Country and bluegrass musician Bill Clifton has died at the age of 95, leaving behind a remarkable legacy of preserving and promoting traditional American music.

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Clifton, born William August Marburg, died on Friday. He was born on April 5, 1931, in Riderwood, Maryland, as per his obituary.

Bill Clifton, bluegrass singer from America, at the Keele Folk Festival, 1966 (Credit: Getty Images)

His passion for traditional music began during childhood. Raised on a farm outside Baltimore, he discovered country and old-time music through radio broadcasts and records. He eventually learned to sing and play guitar.

While attending the University of Virginia, Clifton formed the Dixie Mountain Boys with Paul Clayton, Dave Sadler, Johnny Clark and, at times, Mike Seeger.

After graduating in 1954, he served in the United States Marine Corps. During that period, he compiled Bill Clifton 150 Old-Time Folk and Gospel Songs, which received a foreword from Carter Family musician A. P. Carter.

Clifton also helped establish bluegrass festivals in America. In 1961, he organized a landmark event at Oak Leaf Park in Luray, Virginia, which the funeral home’s obituary identifies as one of America’s earliest bluegrass festivals.

Bill Clifton Played Bluegrass In Europe

In 1963, Clifton moved to England with his family. He introduced American bluegrass and old-time music to European audiences and continued his international work through his service with the Peace Corps in the Philippines.

The International Bluegrass Music Association inducted Clifton into the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame in 2008, recognising his contributions to the genre.

Family also played an important role in his life. Clifton had 10 children and treasured more than 40 years with his second wife, Tineke, whom he described as the love of his life.

He leaves behind his sister, 10 children, 18 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

His family plans a private memorial service in accordance with his wishes. They also encouraged fans to honour his memory by supporting the Carter Family Memorial Music Center or learning and sharing an old song.

Clifton’s influence will endure through the music he helped preserve and share.