Demi Rose All Buns In ‘Sun’s Out’ Bikini

Demi Rose is sunning her buns like nobody’s business and going “sun’s out” as she proves she knows how to work a caption. The 26-year-old model and Pretty Little Thing ambassador was topping up her tan as she took a break from fronting the clothing label she fronts recently, posting for her 17.5 million Instagram followers and seemingly delighting every single one of them.

Demi, whose trademark comes as itty-bitty bikinis, had gone for a wild monokini look, but the British beauty kept it classy despite the amount of skin on show.

Demi Rose Is ‘Sun’s Out’ For The ‘Gram

Scroll for the photos, ones that came as gallery offering eye-popping views of Demi’s 24-inch waist and the assets it sandwiches.

Lounging around a terrace and initially seen on her front, Demi stunned fans in a super-tiny and hot pink swim look, also going bohemian as she largely hid her face beneath a massive straw hat. The ex to rapper Tyga, who made 2016 headlines for a brief fling with him, then highlighted her famous cleavage by sunbathing on her front, and it was quite the view for fans.

See The Photos Below

The bikini bombshell, posing with a folded leg for her final photo, took to her caption, writing: “Sun’s out.” Rose also tagged herself in Ibiza, Spain, where she’s lived since quitting her London base back in July 2019.

Over 800,000 likes have been left – nothing new for the star who hit 10 million Instagram followers in 2019, then hit 15 million by October 2020 – and she’s gained 2.5 million new ones since. Demi now sees her face plastered all over Times Square in NYC, where promos for her newest Pretty Little Thing collab have been gaining attention. The brand is also fronted by the likes of rapper Doja Cat and model Jordyn Woods.

Showing Off Her Pretty Little Thing

Posting last month as she wowed in burnt orange and cut-out dress to announce the PLT collection launch, Demi told fans:

“I am overjoyed to announce my new Collection with @prettylittlething 🧡 Everyone deserves to feel empowered and this collection gives everyone a chance to express that through vibrant elegant pieces so we can all present ourselves to the world as our highest selves.”

Rose added: “This collection is a form of self-expression, it’s full of sexy bold pieces to wear with confidence. People will stare. Make it worth their while 🌹.”

Demi’s promos for rival brand Fashion Nova promptly ceased in October of last year as PLT snapped her up.