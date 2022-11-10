This Philanthropic Handbag Brand Is A Favorite Of The Royal Family

Is there any better advertising than the royal seal of approval? One handbag company has become a staple in the British royal family’s closets and for good reason! Here’s the handbag favored by multiple women within the royal family.

A Handbag Made For Royalty

If you follow royal fashion, then you’ve surely heard of DeMellier. The British handbag brand has popped up in the hands of multiple royal women over the last few years.

It was Meghan Markle who first granted the brand its royal status. Markle stepped out with her then-fiancé Prince Harry in 2018 holding the DeMellier Venice bag in dark green. Almost instantaneously, the bag sold out on the company’s website.

One year later, Queen Camilla stepped out with the exact same purse. However, Camilla proved that it was no passing admiration. The bag quickly became a staple for King Charles III’s wife, and she even stepped out with the exact same piece in different colors.

Zara Tindall attended Queen Elizabeth’s funeral holding the brand’s classic black clutch. Even Princess Beatrice has stepped out holding a DeMellier.

However, no royal has brought attention to the brand quite like Kate Middleton. The Princess of Wales was seen holding the brand’s pint-sized Nano Montreal purse in black during a visit to Belfast in October.

Then Middleton returned with the same bag, this time in a deep toffee color to match her all-beige ensemble, during her visit to Scarborough in November. Clearly, this adorable accessory has Middleton’s seal of approval.

DeMellier Funds An Important Initiative

We have to assume that, although DeMellier offers some gorgeous pieces, the royals’ affinity for the brand isn’t all to do with style.

Founded by Spanish native Llusia-Lindh in 2017, the company has championed an “A Bag, A Life” initiative in partnership with SOS Children’s Villages. This means that, for every purchase, DeMellier funds a set of life-saving vaccines for orphaned children.

“I wanted to give back as part of the ethos of the brand and it was hard to choose a charity, but as a mother of three, I felt that children dying from preventable causes was beyond heartbreaking,” Llusia-Lindh said of the initiative.

As of 2022, the brand has funded an estimated 350,000 vaccines and medical treatments.

“Beyond selling beautiful handbags and empowering women, we also are contributing to a greater good and that’s something that everyone in the team really values strongly. It’s very rewarding and very important to myself and the whole team—we do it because we believe in it,” she says.

So, if you want to accessorize like a royal while supporting an important cause, there’s no question that DeMellier is the brand for you!

