Delta Plane’s Wing Hits Runaway While Landing in New York

A Delta Airlines plane experienced a terrifying incident when its wing struck the runway as it was landing at New York’s LaGuardia Airport on Sunday, Mar. 16.

Videos by Suggest

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed to ABC News at approximately 10:10 p.m. local time the Delta plane’s “left wing struck the runway while landing,” and the pilots then “executed a go-around” at the New York airport.

According to the media outlet, a “go-around” is considered a safe routine maneuver where the pilot discontinues the plane’s landing approach and returns the aircraft to an altitude before making another landing attempt.

An Air Traffic Controller Communicated With the Delta Plane Amid the New York Landing

The air traffic controller at LaGuardia managed to communicate with the pilot amid the incident. “Somebody saw some sparks from one of your wings,” the traffic controller told the pilot. “You guys feel anything?”

The pilot responded, “We didn’t, but we’ll check it.”

The Delta plane, a CRJ-900 aircraft, was traveling from Jacksonville, Florida, to New York City. It was operated by Endeavor, which is notably the same regional carrier as the Delta plane that crashed while landing in Toronto last month.

The flight had 76 passengers, two pilots, and two flight attendants. All were unharmed, and no injuries were reported.

Delta released a statement about the incident. “We apologize to our customers for the experience.”

The airline also stated that the aircraft was taken out of service. Maintenance teams are evaluating the plane. Delta did not reveal when the plane will return to flying.

The FAA is investigating to determine what led to the incident.