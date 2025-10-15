Deer Trapped Between Highway Barriers Rescued In Michigan

A search and rescue team in Michigan helped save a deer that was trapped between two highway barricades. According to PEOPLE who obtained a press release from the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, this animal was rescued around 2 PM local time on Monday, October 13.

Deer Rescued In Michigan After Getting Trapped Between Two Highway Barriers

The deer got “inescapably wedged” between the concrete barricades that were a foot wide. This was after a car had struck the creature on Interstate 75. A witness called the Auburn Hills Police Department, and then they dispatched OCS Search and Rescue Team to save the deer.

The office’s Facebook page shared the heartwarming rescue with photos of the injured deer. “In the midst of a busy day, our search and rescue team responded to a call regarding a deer trapped in cement barricades,” it began.

It detailed that this deer would’ve faced “a fatal outcome without expert extraction.” The caption then praised the rescue team for their effort. “Their diligence, training, and hard work paid off, enabling them to rescue the young deer and transfer it to a wildlife rehabilitation center,” it wrote.

Upon arrival, rescuers noticed a few bruises on the deer, but luckily, no other injuries. After shutting down the northbound and southbound lanes, the team used a “technical rescue truck” with straps to extract the deer.

They began to carefully lift the deer out of the crevice while “untangling its hoofs in the process.” Overall, it took around an hour to save the animal.

“I’m proud of our team, whose skill and determination made it possible to rescue this deer from certain death,” said Sheriff Michael Bouchard.

After pulling the deer free, responders handed it over to the Animal Control team. After taking a good look at the deer, they released it back into the wild.

Bad Time Of Year For Deer Accidents

It’s no surprise that this deer was injured on a busy highway. According to Clay Steele, a Lee County Conservation naturalist who spoke with WGEM, this time of year is “a perfect storm” for deer to roam onto roads.

October is the start of deer mating season, which is the time of year when drivers should be cautious. “You have all the crops coming out, the deer are moving around and looking for a new habitat, hunting season is just about to start or has started in some cases with archery,” said Steele.

Deers are reportedly most active at dawn and dusk when it’s autumn. Steele also noted that deer cannot see well in the dark. They may not know a vehicle is coming their way if it’s not daytime.