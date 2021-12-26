December 26-January 1 Horoscope: Venus Retrograde Is In Full Swing

We most commonly associate Venus, Earth’s celestial next-door neighbor, with romantic love. But this lovestruck planet also influences platonic relationships, self-esteem, appearances, and money.

And when Venus goes retrograde, all of these things are likely to go a bit haywire. Venusian retrogrades are known to shake the foundations of our relationships and our sense of self.

There is a greater potential for misunderstandings within your romantic and platonic relationships during this time. You might also feel the urge to drastically change your appearance.

Each sign will feel the influence of this hopeless romantic planet differently. How will yours fare?

Aries

March 20 – April 19

We can either let pain—whether that’s disappointment, shame, or grief—transform us or break us. Which will you choose, Aries? Letting go of pain doesn’t mean forgetting the lessons it taught us. Nor should we assume that moving on means pretending like it never happened.

You’ve tied your ego into your past hurts. As a result, you’re stalling your healing process. Rather than retreating into your armored shell, try to remain vulnerable.

Surrounding yourself with family and trusted loved ones can help. By reminding yourself of who you were before the pain, you can better find yourself on the other side of it.

Taurus

April 19 – May 20

If you’re feeling a little shaky in your relationships this week, you can blame it on your ruling planet, Venus, entering retrograde. Now is the time to guard your heart, Taurus. Stop doing what you think others want you to do, and follow your gut.

Guarding your heart can look like lots of different things. It could mean taking the extra time to do that which nourishes your body and spirit. It could also mean addressing pitfalls in your close relationships, past and present. Both can be tricky.

You’re standing at the doorstep of a great transformation. You might have to dig up a few skeletons from your closet before you find the key.

Gemini

May 20 – June 21

Emotions have been clouding your judgment lately, Gemini. Your fear of being alone makes it difficult to set firm boundaries. As a result, you’ve been feeling misunderstood and, at times, even mistreated.

But if you never express your feelings, how do you expect anyone to be aware of them? Stop expecting those around you to develop telepathic skills, and start honing your communicative ones.

As difficult as confrontation may be, it can be the ultimate, most powerful form of love—both for yourself and others.

Cancer

June 21 – July 22

The road to the top can be an uncomfortable one, Cancer. You’re feeling energized within your career, which is great. But somewhere amid all this success, you’ve jostled loose some deeply rooted fears of your past.

We often navigate our lives in two forms: our inner, shadow selves, and our external, presenting selves. As the only sign ruled by the Moon, you feel hyper-aware of the paradoxical contrast between who we are and who we wish to be.

Indeed, progress means change, which has never been your strong suit. Stay grounded in the fact that it is possible to evolve without completely abandoning our past selves.

Leo

July 22 – August 22

It’s hard to get to know oneself in moments of prosperity. Challenges, struggles, and obstacles truly show us our capacity to shine. While you’ve understandably grown weary of the challenges in your life, take heart in knowing you’ll come out stronger because of them.

Look inward to the deep, hidden parts of yourself. This can be a difficult exercise, considering how preoccupied you are with external presentations. But you can’t put on a show for yourself, Leo. It just doesn’t work that way.

Getting to know your inner self with all of its quirks and flaws will help you face your challenges with clarity and wisdom.

Virgo

August 22 – September 22

You’re used to being the one with the plan. Consequently, you’re quick to build a wall around yourself anytime you feel doubt, fear, or confusion. Rather than succumb to the chaos of not being in control, you opt out of the experience entirely.

Thus, your communication skills—and relationships—suffer. Asking questions and relying on others isn’t a sign of weakness. It takes great strength to admit you can’t do everything yourself. Moreover, people in your life want to help you sometimes, too.

So, let them help you. That way, when the time comes for them to rely on you again, you’re better equipped to handle it.

Libra

September 22 – October 23

Your ruling planet, Venus, has officially gone retrograde. As a result, you’re feeling unsure of your relationships and yourself. But be cautious, Libra. The clarity you seek won’t be found by threatening a relationship or making drastic changes to your appearance.

These are superficial solutions to deeper issues. What, exactly, is compelling you to rebel so strongly? Is it the fear of becoming vulnerable and susceptible to pain? Are your feelings of self-worth tied too inextricably to your outward appearance?

Take some time in nature to figure it out. Removing yourself from the distractions and stressors of everyday life will bring a much-needed change in perspective.

Scorpio

October 23 – November 22

As Venus goes retrograde, the potential for misunderstandings is greater. And in conjunction with your ruling planet, Pluto, these misunderstandings are guaranteed to be transformative. Navigate your relationships cautiously this week, Scorpio.

Directly opposite this retrograde-conjunction combo is a full Moon. Its light will illuminate problem areas within your home or family life, whether internal or external, that need to be addressed.

Just because you can see these problems doesn’t mean they’ll be easy to fix—or let go of after the fact. Still, grudges serve no one—not yourself, and certainly not the person at which you’re aiming it.

Sagittarius

November 22 – December 21

Though we often work to keep them separate, there is merit in combining work and home life (sometimes). In particular, the perspective we gain from our romantic lives can also serve our professional and physical well-being.

Take the lessons you’ve learned caring for others and apply them to yourself. Don’t force yourself into situations that make you unhappy. Further, don’t allow your happiness to be the sacrifice for a healthy career or stronger physique.

Your inner revolution needs to be a gentle one, Sag. Tread softly; the results will surprise you.

Capricorn

December 21 – January 20

Your past mistakes don’t define you. Rather, they’ve built you into the person you are now. We often hold onto guilt because it’s the easiest emotion to understand and witness. But your guilt isn’t serving you or anyone else, Capricorn.

Tough love only works in small quantities. Anything more, and it starts to become less and less like love. You’ve given yourself enough tough love. Now is the time for radical compassion.

Ever the pragmatist, you might struggle with this new perspective at first. But if anyone is up for a challenge, it’s you. This week, focus your energy on self-love.

Aquarius

January 20 – February 18

One person can’t change the entire world, no matter how much you’d like to try. Your intentions are noble, but they’re also naive. You’re so hyperfocused on enacting change on a grand scale that you forget about the needs of your local community.

Why are you so hellbent on massive change, Aquarius? Is it rooted in your love of humanity, or is it a way to satiate your ego? You might not like the answer you find, but there’s always time to change it.

If you’re looking for a revolution, then you might want to narrow your horizons. Sometimes the changes we make in our backyard can be the biggest of all.

Pisces

February 18 – March 20

In a world rife with chaos, routines are comforting. Our daily routines are virtually the only things we can control. And even then, they’re still susceptible to unforeseen accidents and mishaps.

Routines can also create a means of escapism. As the dreamer of the Zodiac, you’re already prone to slipping into fantasy worlds. Be careful not to conflate a daily routine with personal progress.

The melancholy you’ve been feeling might be a side effect of a stagnant daily life. Change your routine, try something new, or go off the grid for a while. Your mental health will thank you for it.