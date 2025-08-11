Dead Baby Girl Found Dead Inside Hearse At Alabama Funeral Home, Child’s Mother Arrested

A 1-year-old girl identified as Blessence Pearl was found dead inside a hearse at an Alabama funeral home. Following an investigation, the child’s mother, 29-year-old Terica Pearl, is accused of murdering her daughter.

As reported by WBRC and WVTM, citing local police, the incident occurred on Saturday, August 9. At West Gadsden Funeral Home, one groundskeeper was moving a hearse back to the funeral home and noticed what he believed was a doll. However, the “doll” turned out to be 1-year-old Blessence Pearl, who was found dead.

Before the heartbreaking finding, the hearse had been parked on Friday night by funeral home manager Dantez Robinson. According to him, the vehicle was locked at the time, and Blessence was not inside.

Following the finding, the groundskeeper contacted Robinson, who was devastated after hearing the news.

“My heart fell to my feet,” Robinson said, as per WVTM. “I have young ones. I have two kids at the age of four and seven. To get the phone call, my heart was shattered—shattered into a million pieces.”

On Sunday, August 10, the Gadsden Police Department arrested Terica Pearl, the child’s mother. She was booked into the Etowah County Jail and was charged with murder and is being held without bond.

An autopsy will determine Blessence’s cause and manner of death.

Remembering Blessence

As reported by WVTM, Robinson organized a vigil to honor Blessence, where many community members extended their condolences to the heartbroken family.

“The city of Gadsden is showing love for others,” neighbor Vicki Ecxford said. “It doesn’t have to be somebody that we all know. It’s just showing love and the community coming together to stand together.”

Among them was the child’s grandmother, who, according to one lifelong friend, “couldn’t sleep last night” as her heart is “completely torn up.”

While talking with AL.com, Robinson called the tragic incident “pathetic,” adding that they were going to give Blessence a proper burial.

“This was a tough case for everybody involved,” Gadsden Mayor Craig Ford said. “I’m proud of the way our police department went after the truth and got it done. An arrest doesn’t take away the hurt, but it does mean we’re one step closer to justice for this child.”