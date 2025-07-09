Missing Popular DJ Found Dead On Houseboat In NYC

A popular New York City DJ, Reda Briki, 52, went missing back in mid-June. Many searched for him on the streets and on social media. Tragically, his decomposing body was recently found in a houseboat in Queens.

As reported by the New York Post, Briki was found unconscious and unresponsive in a houseboat in Newton Creek Marina on Sunday, July 6. The electronic music producer was last seen on June 14 as he was DJing at Maison Harlem in West Harlem.

Sources cited by the outlet believe that Briki might have died weeks ago. This is due to the decomposing state in which his corpse was found. Furthermore, no signs of trauma or foul play have been discovered by authorities.

The Medical Examiner’s office detailed that Briki’s cause and manner of death are still pending further study.

Death Mourned

While the identity of the body has not been officially confirmed by authorities, family members have confirmed that Reda Briki passed on social media.

Tim Fielding, a family friend, on behalf of Riki’s mother and the rest of his family, confirmed via a Facebook post that the beloved DJ had passed.

“This news may come as a shock, and we know Reda meant many things to many people – a friend, a brother, a fellow creative spirit,” Fielding said. “He had a wild and beautiful energy, and he moved through the world in his own unique way.”

“He made a lot of people happy with his music. His multiple talents, positive attitude, amazing skillset and cheeky humor will be sorely missed. On a personal note, it was just 5 weeks ago he was with me, rocking a festival in Devon, taking people on a deep tribal house journey, living his best life. Gone too soon. Safe travels back to the music, brother.”

According to his website, Reda Briki was originally from French Algiers. However, his coming of age stemmed from his experience in the Parisian clubs. Eventually, his experience as a talented musician led him to co-found Love that Fever, a New York City electronic music and dance experience.

“Always continuously reinventing himself, Reda’s original productions and remixes keep his dance floors alive and close,” the website adds. “Reda Briki’s dedication, talent, and vision are paving the pathway up the golden ladder of electronic music.”