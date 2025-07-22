DC’s Mayor Addresses President Trump’s Attacks on the Washington Commanders Over Team’s Name

Despite President Trump’s threat against the stadium deal with the Washington Commanders over its name, D.C. ‘s mayor, Muriel Bowser, remains confident that the NFL team will return to the city.

According to ESPN, the Commanders are still needing approval from D.C. city council to move to the city. The council is notably scheduled to have hearings about the topic on Jul. 29 and 30. However, a vote has yet to be scheduled. A source told the media outlet that the council could vote while on recess within the next several weeks.

President Trump has been vocal about his disdain towards the Commanders’ name, wanting the team to revert to its former Redskins name before moving to D.C. In a post on Sunday, the world leader threatened to mess with the team’s deal to move back to D.C. unless it reverts back to the Redskins.

“I may put a restriction on them that if they don’t change the name back to the original ‘Washington Redskins,’” he wrote on Truth Social. “And get rid of the ridiculous moniker, ‘Washington Commanders.”

He then stated, “I won’t make a deal for them to build a Stadium in Washington. The Team would be much more valuable, and the Deal would be more exciting for everyone.”

Speaking to ESPN, Mayor Bower addressed President Trump’s comments about the Commanders’ move to D.C.

“This is what I believe,” she explained. “I’ve had the opportunity to speak on a couple of different occasions with the president about this site and our team. And I can say this without equivocation: He is a Jayden Daniels fan, and he said himself, and the presser we were at, that this is probably the best site of any site he’s seen for a stadium.”

She then noted, “I have to think that that’s what I’ve heard him say, and that’s what we’ll stick with.”

The Commanders and city officials previously announced a $3.7 billion stadium deal on federal land. The team has contributed $2.7 billion in the deal. D.C.’s 13-member city council still needs to approve the deal.

The Washington Commanders have been in Landover, Maryland, since the start of the 1997 season.



