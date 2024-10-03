‘Days of Our Lives’ Star Deidre Hall Breaks Silence on Death of Costar Drake Hogestyn

Deidre Hall is paying tribute to her friend and Days of Our Lives co-star Drake Hogestyn, who recently passed away at the age of 70.



On Lives, Hall and Hogestyn captivated audiences for decades as one of the fans’ favorite couples, Marlena Evans and John Black. Hogestyn’s most recent appearance aired on September 9.

Due to the show’s filming schedule, he completed his scenes back in February. Meanwhile, Hall’s most recent episode dropped back in August.

Hall paid tribute to her late TV husband in a heartfelt message sent to Access Hollywood yesterday.



“For nearly 4 decades, Marlena Evans and I have loved the same man,” she wrote. “Marlena’s John is an iconic hero, unfailingly rescuing her from all matter of villains. My acting partner was incredibly professional from the moment he entered the studio; flawless in his preparation and ready for any eventuality in any scene.”

Hall and Hogestyn starred together for decades on the soap opera as one of fans’ favorite couples, Marlena Evans and John Black. (Photo by Donaldson Collection/Getty Images)

She also highlighted how affable Hogestyn was to the Days of Our Lives cast and crew.

“He was gracious and kind to everyone, from the executive staff to the night crew. Drake loved what he did and adored and respected everyone with whom he did it,” she added.

Deidre Hall Highlights Drake Hogestyn’s ‘Two Greatest Loves’

Hall also spoke about his family, highlighting his wife, Victoria, and their four children: Rachael, Ben, Whitney, and Alexandra.

“Having said that, we always knew that his two greatest loves were his family and the Yankees,” Hall added. “Victoria and their children were truly the center of his life. Drake is dearly loved by everyone who ever knew him and he will be missed beyond measure. We will continue, as he always encouraged us, to swing for the fences.”

‘Days of Our Lives’ stars Deidre Hall and Drake Hogestyn in 2022. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)

Hogestyn passed away on September 28, just one day shy of his 71st birthday, following a diagnosis of pancreatic cancer.

“He was the most amazing husband, father, papa, and actor. He loved performing for the Days audience and sharing the stage with the greatest cast, crew, and production team in the business,” a statement from the show read.

Hogestyn joined Days of Our Lives in the 1980s, roughly a decade after Hall was cast in 1976. Last year, the beloved daytime drama celebrated its 55th anniversary.