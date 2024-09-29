Beloved ‘Days of Our Lives’ Star Drake Hogestyn Dead at 70, Cause of Death Revealed

Beloved Days of Our Lives star Drake Hogestyn has died. He was 70 years old – just one day shy of turning 71.

The show’s social media account confirmed Hogestyn’s death. They announced that after dealing with pancreatic cancer, he passed while surrounded by loved ones.

‘Days of Our Lives’ Star Drake Hogestyn Dies at 70

“It’s with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Drake Hogestyn,” the statement began.

“He was thrown the curve ball of his life when he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, but he faced the challenge with incredible strength and determination. After putting up an unbelievable fight, he passed peacefully surrounded by loved ones.”

“He was the most amazing husband, father, papa, and actor. He loved performing for the Days audience and sharing the stage with the greatest cast, crew, and production team in the business,” the statement continued.

“We love him and we will miss him all the Days of our Lives.”

Fan Tributes Pour in for Hogestyn

As soon as the news of Hogestyn’s passing broke, fans quickly began posting tributes to the actor on X (formerly Twitter).

“He’s been a part of my family for my entire life. The John and Marlena storyline will forever be the greatest love story ever told,” one fan wrote.

“This is so sad. I’ve been a fan of Drake’s since the first day Steve Johnson found ‘The Pawn.’ My condolences to Drake’s family,” another added.

