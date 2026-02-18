‘Dawson’s Creek’ Co-Stars Pay Tribute to James Van Der Beek

Following the news that James Van Der Beek passed away, the cast of Dawson’s Creek took to social media to pay tribute to the late actor.

In an Instagram post, Katie Holmes shared a photo of a handwritten letter to Van Der Beek. “I mourn this loss with a heart holding the reality of his absence and deep gratitude for his imprint on it,” she wrote.

She then spoke about her and Van Der Beek’s “unique adventures of youth” and the late actor’s “compassion, bravery, selflessness, and strength.”

“To share a space with your imagination is sacred,” the note continues. “Breathing the same air in the land of make believe and trusting that each other’s hearts are safe in their expression.”

Holmes also wrote a sweet message to James’ widow, Kimberly. “We love you and will be here always for you and your beautiful children.”

The actress also wrote an emotional caption for the post. “I formed some words with a heavy heart. This is a lot to process,” the caption reads. “I am so grateful to have shared in a piece of James’ journey. He is beloved.”

James Van Der Beek passed away last week following a lengthy battle with colorectal cancer. He was 48 years old.

He is survived by his wife and their six children.

Other ‘Dawson’s Creek’ Stars Mourn James Van Der Beek

Meanwhile, Sasha Alexander, who played Gretchen Witter, posted about Van Der Beek’s “deep, thoughtful soul” on Instagram. She shared some photos of the Dawson’s Creek set.

“James was a deep, thoughtful soul,” she wrote. “He took his work seriously, not out of ego, but out of care. He cared about being a good actor. He cared about doing things well, and he never took any of it for granted. But more than anything, he cared about people. He cared about his family. He cared about showing up fully.”

Alexander continued by writing about how heartbroken she was over the loss of Van Der Beek.

“I will always be grateful that I got to stand in his light for a little while,” she pointed out. “That I got to laugh with him, go to prom with Dawson, and grow up alongside him. He will live on in our memories and in the kindness he left behind. Rest in peace, my friend.”

Along with Alexander, Mary-Margaret Humes, who played Van Der Beek’s mother on the show, reflected on her time with the late actor.

“I will always love and admire you for that. Our last conversations … merely a few days ago … are forever sitting softly in my heart for safe keeping,” she wrote. “To our extended Dawson’s Creek family of friends, please be respectful of our silences at the moment as Beautiful Kimberly and family have asked for peaceful privacy for now.”