David Scott Has Died

U.S. Representative David Scott, a longtime Democratic congressman from Georgia, has died at the age of 80, according to his office and multiple reports.

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Rep. Gregory Meeks confirmed his death on April 22, 2026, ending a political career that spanned more than five decades in public service.

Scott represented Georgia’s 13th Congressional District since 2003 and had recently filed to run for a 13th term despite growing concerns about his health. His office described his death as unexpected, and officials have not publicly disclosed a cause.

Over the course of his career, Scott became one of Georgia’s most prominent political figures. He made history in 2021 as the first Black chairman of the House Agriculture Committee, a powerful post overseeing national farm and food policy. He also served as the committee’s ranking Democrat and worked extensively on legislation affecting farmers, rural communities, and historically Black colleges and universities.

David Scott Had A Long History In Polotics

Before his election to Congress, Scott served in both chambers of the Georgia legislature, beginning in the 1970s, and built a career in business and advertising. Colleagues often described him as a moderate Democrat willing to work across party lines, particularly on economic and agricultural issues.

In recent years, Scott faced scrutiny over his health and ability to serve. He missed votes and reduced his public appearances, prompting some Democrats to call for new leadership in his safely Democratic district. Despite those concerns, he remained active in Congress and cast a final House vote shortly before his death.

Scott’s passing marks the fifth death of a sitting member of the current Congress, underscoring a period of unusual turnover in the House of Representatives. His death also narrows the already tight partisan balance in the chamber and will trigger a special election in Georgia to fill his seat.

Tributes from political leaders quickly followed. Lawmakers from both parties praised Scott’s decades of service and his advocacy for underserved communities, farmers, and veterans.

David Scott is survived by his wife, children, and grandchildren.