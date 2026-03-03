David Guetta and Partner Reveal ‘Most Beautiful Secret We’ve Ever Kept’

Record producer and DJ David Guetta recently took to social media, and he wasn’t dropping a new track. Instead, he revealed his “most beautiful secret.”

Indeed, the 58-year-old dropped some baby news. He and his girlfriend, Jessica Ledon, welcomed their second child together, sharing the news in a joint Instagram post on Feb 26.

The couple posted several photos from before and after their newborn, Skyler, was born, including pictures from their maternity shoot, baby shower, and the baby’s first few days.

“Welcome to the world, Skyler ❤️,” Guetta wrote alongside the adorable snapshots. “The most beautiful secret we’ve ever kept.”

Of course, in the comments, celebrities, friends, and fans of the couple chimed in with congratulations on the new family addition.

Jennifer Lopez chimed in with her signature charm, commenting, “Awwww congratulations 🤍🤍🤍.” Fellow DJs and producers also got in on the love. Nicky Romero kept it simple with a single red heart emoji, while DJ Morten wrote, “The most beautiful family 🩵🩵🩵.” Dutch DJ Armin van Buuren added, “Amazing!! Congratulations.”

David Guetta and Jessica Ledon Welcomed Their First Child in March 2024

The newborn joins the couple’s son, Cyan, who is 23 months old. Guetta also has a daughter, Angie, and a son, Tim, from his previous marriage to Cathy Lobé.

David Guetta and longtime partner Jessica Ledon in 2025. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

Guetta and Ledon also announced Cyan’s birth in a joint Instagram post back in March 2024. The photo showed Guetta mugging for the camera as he cuddled Ledon while their newborn slept on her chest.

“Love is in the air ❤️ Welcome Cyan,” the veteran DJ wrote a;ongsiode the snapshot.

Guetta and Ledon started dating in 2015, the same year his divorce from Lobé was finalized, according to Extra.