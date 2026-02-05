David Andrews Has Died

David Andrews, the respected British actor and television director whose career spanned more than six decades, has died at the age of 90.

His daughter, Laurie Andrews, confirmed his passing by reporting it in The Guardian. Andrews passed away in January 2026, leaving behind a legacy in both performance and production that touched British theatre and television.

Born in Sanderstead, Surrey, Andrews began his career as a stage actor in the 1950s after training at the Central School of Speech and Drama in London. Early in his career, he appeared in the BBC’s landmark 1958 television production An Age of Kings and originated the role of Private Whittaker in the celebrated Royal Court Theatre production of The Long and the Short and the Tall with Peter O’Toole in 1959.

Not long after, he delved into films, and took part in Some People in 1962 and A Place to Go in 1963.

David Andrews Then Became An Accomplished Director

Transitioning from acting to directing, Andrews found considerable success behind the camera. He directed a range of programming, including recruitment films for the armed forces and various television dramas. His television credits as a director included episodes of Grange Hill, EastEnders, Jupiter Moon, The Biz and Strathblair. In the late 1990s he became known for his work on British soap operas, directing more than 100 episodes of Hollyoaks and additional episodes of Brookside for Mersey Television.

In later years he continued to participate in the arts, taking occasional cameo roles and pursuing interests in music and community theatre. Outside of his professional work, people knew Andrews for his lively personality and his involvement in local cultural events in Scotland, where he lived for much of his later life.

He is survived by his children and grandchildren. Tributes from friends, colleagues and fans have begun to pour in, celebrating a life devoted to storytelling in its many forms.

Andrews’ passing marks the end of a remarkable chapter in British television history. One defined by versatility, creativity and a deep love for the performing arts.