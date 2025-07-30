‘The Dark Knight Rises’ Actor Dies Suddenly After Collapsing on Beach: Alon Aboutboul Was 60

Alon Aboutboul, an actor who played Dr. Leonid Pavel in The Dark Knight Rises, suddenly passed away after collapsing at an Israeli beach on Jul. 29. He was 60 years old.

According to The Jerusalem Post, Aboutboul was at HaBonim Beach in Tel Aviv when he suddenly collapsed. Lifeguards administered CPR at the scene, but were unable to revive him.

Born in Kiryat Ata, Israel, in 1965, Aboutboul began acting in 1979 and had more than 100 film and television credits. He gained international recognition for his film roles in The Dark Knight Rises and Rambo III. He was also known for his role in FX’s hit show, Snowfall, in which he played Avi Drexler for 25 episodes.

At the time of his death, Aboutboul was working on co-writing and starring in a new film, Jacob’s Dream.

Aboutboul is survived by his wife, Shir Bilia, and their four children.

Israel’s Prime Minister For Culture and Sports Speaks Out Following the Death of Alon Aboutboul

Miki Zohar, Israel’s minister for culture and sport, released a statement following the news of Aboutboul’s death.

“I was deeply saddened to hear about the sudden passing of the actor Alon Aboutboul,” Zohar wrote. “May his memory be blessed.”

He then wrote, “Last night, I watched an interview with him where he spoke about filming a movie he recently participated in, and the passion for his craft that radiated from him was evident even after so many years in the industry. Alon was a recipient of the Ophir Award and the Television Academy Award, and over the years, he portrayed a wide range of characters, bringing depth and emotion to them, leaving a profound mark on Israeli culture.”

Amin Joseph, who played Jerome Saint in Snowfall, also paid tribute to Aboutboul.

“Rest in peace to the plug. Rest in power, Alon Aboutboul,” Joseph wrote in an Instagram post. Your work as Abi Drexler on Snowfall left a lasting impression—sharp, layered, unforgettable. You brought truth to every frame. Grateful we shared the screen.”