Danny Boyd Dead at 69

Daniel (Danny) Boyd, an independent filmmaker known for his offbeat genre films and decades of service as a professor at West Virginia State University, has died at 69.

West Virginia State University confirmed Boyd’s death in a social media announcement on February 7. They remembered him as “a professor, mentor, and creative inspiration” who “influenced and encouraged generations of young filmmakers.”

“His impact on our creative community will be felt for many years to come.”

Boyd, who WVSU named a “true legend in filmmaking,” built a national cult following through microbudget features that blended horror, satire, and regional storytelling. Among his best-known works are Chillers. He often shot on location in West Virginia and cast local performers, reinforcing his commitment to homegrown filmmaking.

Eclipsing slightly with his directing, Daniel Boyd also took to penning graphic novels. Where Chillers (1987) was his first film project, he made two graphic novels under the same name (in 2012 and 2013). His most recent work was Salt, released in 2016.

Daniel Boyd Was As Good A Teacher As Director And Author

At West Virginia State University, Boyd taught communications and film courses for many years.

A former student of his spoke out about his death. She credited her love for filmmaking to him, “The love and appreciation I built for films, international films, filmmaking began in his classrooms.”

Many others have also come out with their deep appreciation for Daniel Boyd, both in and out of the classroom and director’s chair.

“It is so wonderful to see the outpouring of love and appreciation for the life ‘n work of Danny. What a full life it was!” exclaimed one.

Friends and colleagues said Boyd combined humor, persistence and a deep love of genre cinema. He remained active in creative projects and community arts efforts throughout his career, championing independent voices and regional filmmaking.

Boyd’s death marks the loss of a distinctive creative figure in West Virginia’s cultural landscape. His films, former students, and the independent spirit he promoted stand as enduring parts of his legacy.