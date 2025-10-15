Daniel Craig Has a Big Movie Coming out Later in 2025

Daniel Craig will be reprising a fan favorite role at the end of this year. And no, it’s not James Bond. It’s a little sillier…

Any Knives Out fans out there? If so, then get ready, as the third installment in the series is dropping at the end of this year: Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery.

I can’t believe it’s already been three years since Glass Onion (2022), and six years since the original film. And across these two films, Daniel Craig’s character as Detective Benoit Blac has become a favorite among fans.

Rian Johnson has adopted a more clerical setting for Wake Up Dead Man. The official teaser, released in September, lays the religious themes on thick. With most of the cast being involved in the Christian community, as priests, laymen, or otherwise, we will be watching Blanc do what he does best in a completely new setting.

The trailer faces us with the mystery: who killed Monsignor Wicks?

The priest, after giving a sermon, locked himself in a concrete chamber, only to end up dead. A classic murder mystery.

Benoit Blanc has inexplicably long hair in this installment. It’s likely a move to fit in a little more, as he does look like a religious man in the promotional materials with that haircut.

Will ‘Wake Up Dead Man’ Be On Netflix?

Of course! But only after a theatrical run.

Wake Up Dead Man will be in theaters on November 26. After the film has had its cinematic fun, it’ll be on Netflix for streaming from December 12.

So if you don’t want to see Daniel Craig reprising Benoit Blanc on the big screen, you’ll have to wait a little longer.

Do note that this may be the final Knives Out installment. Netflix ordered two sequels from Rian Johnson after the first film. However, the filmmaker has said that he’ll always be interested in making more so long as he, Daniel Craig, and the audience want more.

So make sure to show this movie some love if you’re a fan.