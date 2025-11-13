‘Dancing With The Stars’ Champ Reveals He Returned Trophy After Constant Criticism

A Dancing with the Stars champ won the competition. But ultimately he didn’t keep the trophy after criticism over the win.

We’re talking about Bobby Bones. The former Dancing with the Stars champ revealed on TikTok that he sent the trophy back. Bones won Season 27 in 2018 with pro partner Sharna Burgess. However, many felt Milo Manheim should have won. Comments then-host Tom Bergeron made left him feeling sad and bitter.

“I sent the trophy back. They don’t want me to be a part of the show obviously so I don’t want to be somewhere that doesn’t want me to be there. I sent the trophy back to ABC. I no longer have the Mirrorball trophy – I loved my time there,” Bones said in a TikTok video.

Here’s what Bergeron said about Boby Bones winning Dancing With The Stars.

“It’s funny you’re asking about eliminations,” Bergeron told Parade. “The thing that shocked me most was a win. Bobby Bones.”

“It’s like Andy Richter this season,” he said. “He’s charming and has such a big heart. Do I think he’s going to win? No. Do I think he’s bringing a quality to the show that epitomizes what the show is? Absolutely. But Bobby Bones was the first time it was like, ‘Ouch.’ No disrespect to Bobby. He would probably say the same thing.”

‘Dancing With The Stars’ Champ Speaks Out

However, Bones said that the host did hurt his feelings. Bones felt that he got too much hate for winning Dancing With The Stars.

“I try not to get my feelings hurt, especially about stuff like this, but this was hurtful. Not because of what was said, but who said it,” he said. “It’s crazy, the amount of hate I get. Even from people I respect, like Tom Bergeron. And Julianne Hough, which I don’t know her. But I feel like a sixth grader and all the ninth-grade dancing kids are shoving me in lockers.”

Bones also revealed that he didn’t audition for the show. Producers came to him about being on it.

“They asked me to go on the show to promote. Am I supposed to not show up. And work hard? Am I supposed to give it freaking everything that I have? Am I supposed to throw it and not win?” he asked his followers.

“Like was I supposed to show up and go, ‘Well, since I didn’t have any training as a kid, I should just not win this competition.’ What did I do? I had a great attitude. I worked hard and here we are, six years later I’m still catching strays out of nowhere,” he said.

It should be noted that Bergeron did apologize to Bones for the comment.

“Bobby, it wasn’t my intention to hurt your feelings,” he said. “My ‘ouch’ was based on my honest feeling that your win spoke to a need to address the balance between judge and viewer voting. I always felt bad that you and Sharna had to deal with the aftermath of that win and I certainly regret pouring any salt wound.”