‘Dancing With the Stars’ Alum Sharna Burgess Makes a Splash in New Ocean Snaps

Dancing with the Stars veteran Sharna Burgess twirled her way to her “happy place,” sharing some candid snaps with fiancé Brian Austin Green.

The 39-year-old Australian ballroom dancer took to Instagram to be a beckon of hope to her over 1 million followers by gifting them with a series of pictures of her in a tiny red bikini. In the fun snaps, she also sports a straw hat over her cherry red locks. The images seem to be from the couple’s recent trip to Ocho Rios, Jamaica.

In two of the not-at-all-staged and totally organic pics, she smooches Green, who looks relaxed and not awkward and stiff at all.

However, this wasn’t the normal “look at how happy I am, I swear” flex most people attempt with vacation pics on social media. It appears to be the first post in a new era of social media for Burgess.

“Happy place,” she began in the caption to the fun beach snaps. “Remembering joy and ease and calmness amidst the chaos of this current moment,” she added.

Burgess shared that she initially planned to take a break from her feed due to negativity. However, messages encouraging her to be a positive influence changed her mind. Instead of logging off, she’s decided to curate her feed, avoid negative content, and focus on spreading positivity and joy.

“So… lots of the usual sharing mum life realness, skits with Bri, work life and making a point to share positive thoughts,” she continued. She also promised to “reshare the good news I see, and [to shine] a light on things we can actually do something about together. Love you guys,” she concluded.

Fans Can’t Keep Their Cool Over Sharna Burgess’ Red Bikini Reveal

It’s unclear if the “chaos of this current moment” Burgess is referring to pertains to politics, world affairs, or being engaged to the former lover of Megan Fox. Perhaps it’s all of the above.

Regardless, her fans rushed to the comments to the hopeful post to show their support.

“You truly are a light Sharna, and it radiates from within you! Thank you for shining your light for us,” one fan wrote. “You are so beautiful. Inside and out,” a second fan added.

Meanwhile, other onlookers were loving the candid kisses shared between Burgess and Green in the pics.

“You guys are so cute!” one fan exclaimed. “I love you for him! Enjoy being in love, you 2,” another Instagram denizen agreed.

Indeed, Burgess is sure to spread joy by awkwardly kissing her fiancé since September of 2023 in other exotic locations.