‘Dance Moms’ Star Kelly Hyland Rings the Bell After Completing Her Second Round of Cancer Treatment

Dance Moms star Kelly Hyland hit a new milestone in her fight against breast cancer.

The former reality TV star did a celebratory dance as she rang the bell after completing her second round of cancer treatments.

Her daughter and fellow Dance Moms alum, Brooke, posted a video on TikTok of her ringing the bell while holding a balloon that reads “Peace Out” with a peace sign hand gesture.

“Peace out, cancer,” Brooke wrote in the video’s caption.

In a separate video, Kelly was seen ringing the bell, with Brooke quoting her, “I’m ringing it 3 times for my kiddos.”

Kelly’s other daughter and fellow Dance Moms star, Paige, also shared in an Instagram Story post, “Starting to realize there’s nothing my mom can’t do. SO proud of you.”

Dance Moms fans quickly took to the videos’ comment sections to praise Kelly for her latest health achievement.

“Kelly, you’re at the top of the pyramid,” one fan wrote, referencing Abby Lee Miller’s infamous pyramid on the show.

“You survived Abby Lee Miller, you can survive anything,” another fan wrote. “I’m so happy you kicked cancer’s butt.”

Kelly Was Diagnosed With Breast Cancer in Early 2024

Dance Moms’ Kelly Hylan previously completed her first round of treatment last summer. “I got to ring the bell today,” she stated at the time. “This was the ned of my first treatment… next step surgery, 20 radiation, and 11 more treatments. I GOT THIS.”

Hyland went public about her breast cancer diagnosis last spring. She revealed that she had invasive carcinoma, stage 1, grade 3. She was diagnosed after discovering a lump in early 2024.

“The first red flag was my significant weight loss,” she said in an E! News interview. “I lost enough that others noticed and would ask for my dieting hacks, but there was nothing I had changed in my day-to-day to cause the loss.”

She said she felt a lump and immediately booked a mammogram. “I was shocked that it had grown that quickly,” she said about the invasive carcinoma grade 3.

Her son, Josh, also said, “I know my mom is strong enough to get through this.”